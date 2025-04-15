Deputy Chair of Moldova’s Audiovisual Council: The Internet is full of dangers for children

Baku, April 15, AZERTAC

“The internet is full of dangers for children. The 11th annual meeting of the Black Sea Broadcasting Regulatory Authorities Forum (BRAF) is highly important. Ensuring the protection of children in media services, especially online, is a crucial topic for discussion,” Aneta Gonta, Deputy Chair of the Audiovisual Council of Moldova.

“The forum is very important for sharing our experiences, as each country has its own normative and legal acts related to regulation. Our goal is to strengthen and further improve the legal framework governing the audiovisual media sector,” said the Deputy Chairman of the Moldovan Audiovisual Council.