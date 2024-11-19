Deputy Minister of Agriculture: Kazakhstan is among the first countries to join Baku Harmoniya Initiative

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

"I extend my deep gratitude to the government of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Agriculture for organizing such a grand event. This large-scale gathering includes participation from countries worldwide. Kazakhstan is actively involved in all events related to agriculture,” Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ermek Kenzhekhanuly said in an interview with AZERTAC.

“We support Azerbaijan's initiatives, especially the Baku Harmoniya Initiative. Kazakhstan is among the first countries to join it. Together with Azerbaijan, we will make decisions and take steps on climate change,” the Deputy Minister of Kazakhstan.