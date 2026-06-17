Deputy PM Poulev briefs J. P. Morgan representatives on Bulgaria's investment reform agenda

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Alexander Poulev Tuesday met with representatives of J.P. Morgan, whom he briefed on Bulgaria's investment reform agenda, Poulev's Ministry said in a press release, the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) reported.

"We are consolidating all investment-related activities under the authority of the Ministry of Economy, Investments, and Industry," Poulev said, adding that this would bring together agencies, directorates, and other administrative units that were previously dispersed throughout the administration under a single management framework. "This is the first reform we have successfully completed within just one month, with Parliament providing rapid support," the Minister noted.

The discussion focused on the potential role of J. P. Morgan's Security and Resiliency Initiative in supporting Bulgaria’s strategic priorities, including energy independence, industrial modernization, and economic resilience.

Poulev also spoke of plans to establish a central coordination unit within the Council of Ministers that will oversee cooperation between institutions on strategic investment projects and serve as a single point of contact for investors, including on issues related to permits and administrative procedures.

He emphasized the importance of infrastructure development and the planned legislative reform on public-private partnerships, which he said would help attract private capital and strategic investors for major infrastructure projects. Poulev outlined priorities including electricity grid expansion, cross-border connectivity, nuclear energy, gas infrastructure, and energy storage. He also pointed to Bulgaria’s potential to develop pumped-storage hydropower plants. The country currently has one operational facility, while three additional projects are planned, each with an expected capacity of nearly 1 GW.

Poulev also presented J.P. Morgan representatives with plans to develop a venture capital system and provide greater support for startups. He said that an industrial zone is planned to be developed near Sofia with the aim of attracting innovative companies and high-tech manufacturing projects. "Some of these projects could be implemented through joint ventures with equal state and private-sector participation depending on the level of technology transfer involved. In certain cases, this could also allow for an indirect state guarantee when financing these joint structures," Poulev said.

Earlier in the week, Poulev attended the inauguration of new production facilities at Alcomet AD’s plant in Shumen, where he said that investors and manufacturers can rely on consistent institutional support and a predictable business environment. He also outlined the government’s main priorities for improving the investment climate.