Deputy Prime Minister: Azerbaijan possesses strong macroeconomic stability and a favorable business environment

Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan possesses a strong financial market, macroeconomic and macrofinancial stability, as well as a favorable business environment,” said Samir Sharifov, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, addressing the First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum held in Baku.

“The results of the World Bank’s Business Ready survey, along with assessments by leading international credit rating agencies, demonstrate that Azerbaijan’s position has significantly improved in recent years. Both Fitch and Moody’s have upgraded the country’s rating to investment grade, with Moody’s assessment conducted unsolicited, further underscoring international confidence in Azerbaijan’s economic outlook,” Sharifov added.

The Deputy Prime Minister also highlighted that Azerbaijan has made substantial investments in its transport infrastructure—including seaports, railways, and highways—and has achieved significant progress in the field of digital transformation.