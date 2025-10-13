Deputy Prime Minister: Azerbaijan to complete construction of Horadiz-Aghband highway and railway by next year

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan intends to further strengthen cooperation with its close neighbours, Russia and Iran, based on the principle of non-interference in internal affairs,,” said Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev at the trilateral meeting of government representatives of Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran on cooperation in transport, energy and customs in Baku.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan aims to expand cooperation with both neighbouring countries, both within trilateral and bilateral frameworks.

“The 3+3 cooperation format, proposed at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, creates greater opportunities for economic integration among the countries of the region. The North–South International Transport Corridor not only makes a significant contribution to the economic integration of regional countries but also supports their overall development. Cargo transportation along the corridor has increased by 8.3 percent so far this year. Azerbaijan has implemented major infrastructure projects to enhance the corridor’s operation. Highway and railway bridges across the Astarachay River have been constructed, and the Southern Cargo Terminal in Iran’s Astara city, being built by Azerbaijan, is nearing completion. The construction of the Horadiz–Ağbənd railway and highway is planned to be completed by next year,” Mustafayev said.

He underlined that the International North–South Transport Corridor will serve as a link between East and West, and connect the Persian Gulf countries with the Black Sea.

Shahin Mustafayev also highlighted the significance of the Middle Corridor, noting that since 2022, the volume of freight traffic along the route has increased by approximately 90 percent, while transit times have been considerably reduced.