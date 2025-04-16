Despite unfavorable weather conditions, Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues to operate normally

Baku, April 16, AZERTAC

Despite the intense precipitation and strong winds observed across the country, Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues to operate normally.

The runways, airfield infrastructure, and terminal buildings remain fully operational and technically prepared to safely handle arrivals and departures.

Currently, wind speeds at the airport, coming from the northern and northwestern directions, have reached 40–50 m/s. All aviation safety requirements are being strictly observed, and relevant airport services are operating in an enhanced mode. Continuous coordination is maintained with airlines and meteorological services, ensuring a rapid response to any changes in weather conditions.

Passengers are advised to:

• Plan their trip to the airport in advance, taking into account possible delays along the way;

• Use “Aeroexpress” buses running from the “28 May” metro station to the airport for more convenient transportation;

• Contact airport or airline staff in case of any questions or if assistance is needed.