Diagnostic tool for kidney disease could help individuals take greater control of their health

A team of researchers at UM have developed an innovative new tool that could transform how kidney disease is detected—especially in under-served and remote communities, according to Medical Xpress.

The device, called the uCR-Chip, is a low-cost, portable diagnostic tool that makes kidney function testing faster, easier and more accessible. It delivers results in under seven minutes and doesn't require advanced lab equipment.

Recently published in the journal Microsystems & Nanoengineering, the findings highlight how this technology could play a role in improving early detection and health outcomes for individuals living with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Nearly 1 in 10 Canadians have kidney disease—that's 4 million people—often going undiagnosed until it reaches an advanced stage. It is a silent epidemic that not only degrades quality of life but also burdens health care systems with the high cost of dialysis and transplantation. Early diagnosis, however, can drastically change a patient's trajectory—offering better treatment options and even slowing or preventing disease progression.

"Early diagnosis is critical," says Dr. Claudio Rigatto, one of the project's lead investigators. "If we can detect kidney disease early, we can prevent progression to dialysis in many cases."

The problem? Current testing methods for kidney function usually require lab visits, expensive equipment, trained personnel, and several days for results. These barriers make routine screening inaccessible for many, especially those in Indigenous and rural communities.

The uCR-Chip is designed to solve these challenges. Developed by a team led by Dr. Francis Lin and Dr. Rigatto, the chip uses a color-based chemical reaction to measure creatinine—a key marker of kidney health—from a small urine sample. And because it runs without special lab equipment, the chip can be used on-site at health clinics or mobile settings.

"Traditional lab test can take days and may delay diagnosis," says Dr. Lin. "Our new test method will lead to faster, more accessible and reliable diagnostic results to prevent irreversible kidney damage."

The research team also includes Dr. Paul Komenda, Dr. Navdeep Tangri, Dr. Abdulrazaq Sokoro, Dr. Rene Zahedi, graduate student Dumitru Tomsa, Research Associate Dr. Yang Liu, and former Postdoctoral Fellow Dr. Amanda Stefanson and Dr. Xiaoou Ren. Working alongside industry partners, the team is currently partnering with a Manitoba-based biotechnology company AssureCKD Inc. on further development of CDK diagnostic test methods and commercialization.

The uCR-Chip has the potential to ease pressure on health care systems by identifying kidney issues earlier, reducing the number of people who progress to late-stage disease. That means fewer people may require costly treatments like dialysis or transplants, and more can manage their health effectively with early interventions.

In many rural, remote and Indigenous communities, access to advanced lab equipment is limited, posing a barrier to accessing kidney function tests. uCR-Chip offers a portable, low-cost option that could be used in rural settings and dramatically improve access to essential testing.

"This innovation opens the door to more personalized care," says Rigatto. "With faster results, medical providers can adjust treatments in real-time, ensuring patients get the right care at the right time.

As health care systems across Canada search for cost-effective ways to manage chronic illnesses, innovations like the uCR-Chip offer not just hope—but real solutions that put life-saving diagnostics in the hands of those who need them most.