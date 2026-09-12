Diplomatic corps representatives conclude visit to Garabagh and East Zangezur

Kalbajar, September 12, AZERTAC

A two-day visit by representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to Garabagh and East Zangezur has concluded.

On the second day of the visit, representatives of the diplomatic corps visited the Ganjasar Monastery located near Vangli village in the Aghdara district, followed by the Khudavang Monastery Complex located in Vang village of the Kalbajar district.

They were briefed on the historical and architectural features of the complexes, as well as instances of interference, alterations and falsification concerning the monuments. They then inspected the monastery grounds and the monuments located there.

As part of the visit, diplomats and military attachés were briefed on the operations of the Istisu Mineral Water Bottling Plant.

The representatives of the diplomatic corps then attended the Honey Festival held in the city of Kalbajar.

This was the 22nd visit by representatives of the diplomatic corps to the liberated territories.

Regular visits by representatives of the diplomatic corps to the liberated territories provide an opportunity to observe first-hand the results of ongoing restoration and reconstruction projects in Garabagh and East Zangezur under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, as well as the region’s socio-economic development and efforts to preserve its historical and cultural heritage.