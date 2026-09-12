Diplomatic corps representatives visit “Istisu” mineral water plant in Kalbajar

Kalbajar, September 12, AZERTAC

On September 12, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visited the “Istisu” mineral water plant in the Kalbajar district, where they were briefed on the facility.

Situated at an altitude of over 1,600 meters above sea level, the thermal springs provide mineral-rich water with a natural temperature exceeding 60°C.

The eponymous mineral water from the renowned thermal spring is recognized for its exceptional quality and health benefits.

The two-day visit brings together a 150-member delegation representing 58 countries and 9 international organizations.

It is the 22nd visit by representatives of the diplomatic corps to the liberated territories since 2020.