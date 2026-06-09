Diplomatic World Sweden covers Swedish Institute Alumni gathering organized by SSANA

Stockholm, June 9, AZERTAC

The Swedish publication Diplomatic World Sweden has published an article on the SI Graduation Gathering 2026, organized by the public association Sweden Students & Alumni Network Azerbaijan (SSANA).

The publication noted that the event was held in the city of Lund under the motto “Our Unity – Our Strength” and brought together around 90 Swedish Institute scholarship holders and alumni from 30 countries, representing 11 Swedish universities and 12 cities.

During the gathering, SSANA co-founder Rahil Mammadov emphasized the importance of international cooperation, exchange of experience, and preserving the values of diversity within the academic community. He also highlighted the role of such initiatives in fostering leadership skills, responsibility, and active civic engagement among young people.

The article further said that Narmin Abbasova, Chair of the organization’s Advisory Board, along with Board members Fidan Ahmadli, Zarifa Emirova, and Nijat Fataliyev, presented SSANA’s activities and spoke about the organization’s cooperation with the Swedish Institute, as well as the diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan and Sweden.

The program featured interactive activities aimed at strengthening cultural exchange, expanding professional networks, and promoting international student cooperation. Participants also shared their personal stories and experiences.

According to the author, the gathering served as an example of the active involvement of Azerbaijani youth in international initiatives and demonstrated their contribution to the development of intercultural dialogue and cooperation.

Nargiz Jafarli