Director of Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum meets with museum directors in Washington

As part of her visit to the United States, Director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum Amina Melikova held meetings with heads of several leading museums and cultural institutions.

During her meeting with Marilyn Jackson, President and CEO of the American Alliance of Museums, Melikova provided detailed information about the rich traditions of Azerbaijani carpet weaving, the history and current activities of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, its international cooperation, and upcoming projects. She also spoke about the museum’s inclusive initiative — tactile carpets designed for visitors with visual impairments, which sparked great interest in Ms. Jackson. In turn, Ms. Jackson shared information about the activities of the American Alliance of Museums, which unites more than 3,400 member institutions, outlined current trends in the U.S. museum sector, and highlighted possible directions for collaboration. She also invited the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum to participate in the next conference of the Alliance.

Melikova also met with Kate Seelye, Vice President for Arts and Culture at the Middle East Institute, and Lyne Sneige, Director of the Institute’s Arts and Culture Center. The sides discussed how the carpet-weaving heritage of Azerbaijan can inspire contemporary artists and explored opportunities for experience exchange, joint exhibitions, and other forms of cooperation.

Another meeting took place at the George Washington University Museum and the Textile Museum with its Director, John Wetenhall. He informed Melikova about the new permanent exhibition and the museum’s library, and spoke about recent projects implemented jointly with students. The sides also exchanged views on the rare Azerbaijani carpets and embroideries preserved in the Textile Museum’s collection, which marks its 100th anniversary this year.

At the end of the meeting, Melikova donated several exquisite publications of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum to enrich the library of the Textile Museum.

Such meetings play a significant role in promoting Azerbaijani culture internationally and creating new opportunities for partnership and collaboration in the museum field.