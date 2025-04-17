Director of Islamic World Heritage Center: “Active involvement of local communities is key to ensure successful restoration projects”

Baku, April 17, AZERTAC

“Active involvement of local communities is key to ensuring the success of restoration projects,” said Webber Ndoro, Director of the Islamic World Heritage Center, during his address at the First Cultural Forum of the Islamic World on “Safeguarding and Revitalization of Cultural Heritage in Post-Conflict Period,” held in Shusha on April 17.

“It is crucial to engage local communities in the process, and their opinions should be prioritized, as they understand their cultural needs better than foreign experts,” Director Ndoro emphasized.