Director of Regional Office: ICESCO will continue to support efforts in promoting culture and bringing people together

Shusha, April 17, AZERTAC

“The Forum held in Shusha provides an excellent opportunity to launch new projects aimed at promoting Islamic culture and encouraging peace, creativity and development,” said Abdulhakeem Fahad Alsenan, Director of the Regional Office of ICESCO, as he addressed the opening ceremony of the First Cultural Forum of the Islamic World on “Safeguarding and Revitalization of Cultural Heritage in the Post-Conflict Period,” held in Shusha.

The Director of ICESCO Regional Office expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for the excellent organization of the Forum.

“As ICESCO, we will continue to support efforts that seek to promote culture and bring people together,” he emphasized.