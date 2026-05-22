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Director of UN-Habitat Global Solutions Division: UN-Habitat stands ready to continue collaboration on urban development

Director of UN-Habitat Global Solutions Division: UN-Habitat stands ready to continue collaboration on urban development

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

“Looking to the future, I would like to highlight three key priorities. First, Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) must be applied at sufficiently early stages to influence real decisions, rather than being introduced after key decisions have already been made.

Second, SEA should be linked with implementation and financing processes so that better plans lead to higher-quality investments.

Third, SEA must be inclusive, creating opportunities for communities, local authorities, and other stakeholders to participate in shaping the urban future that affects their lives,” said Rafael Tuts, Director of the Global Solutions Division of UN-Habitat, during the event titled “Strategic Environmental Assessment as a Tool for Achieving Climate Targets in Urban Planning,” held as part of WUF13 in Baku.

“UN-Habitat stands ready to continue its collaboration with the Government of Azerbaijan, UNECE, and all partners toward the development of more climate-resilient, inclusive, and sustainable cities,” Rafael Tuts stated.

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