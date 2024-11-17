Discussions held on infrastructure projects for developing Azerbaijan's water management system

Baku, November 17, AZERTAC

As part of COP29, Zaur Mikayilov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA), met with Shaimaa Al-Sheiby, Vice-President of the OPEC Fund.

ADSEA reported that the meeting focused on potential infrastructure projects aimed at advancing Azerbaijan's water management system.

The OPEC Fund leadership conveyed their commitment to supporting ADSEA in all projects designed to secure sustainable water supply in Azerbaijan.