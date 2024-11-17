Discussions held on promoting a comprehensive and equitable approach to climate action at COP29

Baku, November 17, AZERTAC

The Parliamentary Meeting, organized jointly by the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Milli Majlis as part of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), continued on November 17 with a session titled “Addressing climate vulnerability: promoting comprehensive and equitable approache to climate action.”

A session moderated by Jacqueline Amongin, a member of the East African Legislative Assembly, was held during COP29 to explore how the unique vulnerabilities of small island states, landlocked countries, and mountainous regions can be addressed in the context of climate change.

Key speakers, including Jan Beagle, Director-General of the International Development Law Organization (IDLO), David Potter, Head of Regional Action and Global Advocacy at the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), Jeremi Adomahu, Member of Benin’s National Assembly, and Katherine Wong, UN climate change expert, stressed the importance of safeguarding vulnerable groups affected by climate change. They emphasized that both local laws and international commitments must be taken into account in the fight against climate change.

The session also discussed the compounded challenges faced by countries suffering from conflict, highlighting their struggle to access climate financing. It was noted that small island states, landlocked nations, and mountainous regions are particularly vulnerable. The speakers warned that, if current trends continue, climate change could result in even more people being displaced in the future.

A discussion on the social impacts of climate change on youth was also held, with participants underlining the importance of deepening such discussions and regularly organizing events to implement comprehensive climate action.