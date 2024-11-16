Discussions on "Carbon Capture: Innovation for a Cleaner Future" held at COP29

Baku, November 16, AZERTAC

An event titled "Carbon Capture: Innovation for a Cleaner Future" was held as part of COP29 in Baku.

Jeremy Harrell, Chief Executive Officer of ClearPath, spoke during the panel session about clean energy and climate protection, highlighting the role the United States can play in accelerating climate action.

Other speakers addressed the environmental dangers of carbon pollution, the importance of alternative energy sources, and the potential of new technologies to mitigate its impact.

The event concluded with a Q&A session.