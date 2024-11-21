Discussions on just transition to green economy in the labor market underway at COP29

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

The event titled “From Vision to Practice for a Just Transition for All: Cross-Regional South-South Policy Dialogue on Energy, Sustainable Finance, and Enterprises for Inclusive Policy-Making Processes and Enhancing NDC Ambition” continued with panel sessions at COP29. The event was co-organized by the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population and the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Rie Vejs-Kjeldgaard, Director of the ILO Enterprises Department and member of the Partnership for Action on Green Economy, Elmar Mammadov, Co-chair of the Global Initiatives Group of the COP29 Action Agenda, and Manuel Adalberto Carlos Montenegro López da Cruz, Brazil's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, delivered speeches during the event.

The panel discussion, which brought together high-level officials from various countries, the UN, and other international organizations, focused on key areas such as the transition to green energy, the promotion of renewable energy sources, the creation of green jobs, and ensuring gender equality in coal mining regions, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

Addressing the event, Anar Karimov, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population, emphasized the special importance of enhancing cooperation between countries to achieve a just transition to the green economy in the labor market.