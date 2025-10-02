The Azerbaijan State News Agency

POLITICS

Documents on missile attacks on Azerbaijani districts and Mingachevir city during the Patriotic War announced in trial of Armenian citizens

Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

The open court hearing on criminal cases against citizens of the Republic of Armenia, including Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others, accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of aggressive war, genocide, violation of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure and retention of power, and numerous other crimes resulting from Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan, continued on October 2.

The session, held at the Baku Military Court under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Aghayev, with a panel consisting of Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (reserve judge Gunel Samadova), ensured that each of the accused was provided with an interpreter in their preferred language and defense lawyers.

The hearing was attended by the accused, their defense attorneys, some of the victims, their legal heirs and representatives, as well as prosecutors defending the state’s accusations.

Victim Ilham Mammadov testified first. He stated that on May 10, 2002, while serving in the military and heading to his post, he was captured by Armenian armed forces near Haram. Mammadov noted that he was unarmed at the time. Armenian soldiers beat him and subjected him to torture. He described one officer as particularly cruel and later learned his name was Levon.

Responding to questions from Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev, Mammadov identified accused Levon Mnatsakanyan as the perpetrator, stating: “He punched me in the head and then struck me with the butt of his rifle. He took me to a rock and fired at me. At that time, my back was facing the positions of the Azerbaijani Army. He forced me to stand in a spot where our forces might have shot me unknowingly. Later, they made me walk through mined areas against my will.”

Mammadov also answered questions from prosecutor Nasir Bayramov, head of the Department for the Protection of State Accusations of the Prosecutor General's Office, Special Assistant to the Prosecutor General Tugay Rahimli, and other state prosecutors Tarana Mammadova and Vusal Abdullayev. He explained that he was held for a week in Azerbaijani territories then occupied by Armenian forces before being transferred to Armenia. After 6 months and 15 days in captivity, he was handed over to Azerbaijan.

In response to defense questions, Mammadov said he did not know Mnatsakanyan before his capture and was unaware of his position at the time. “But based on his attitude, I assume he was the chief of staff,” he added.

Answering questions from accused Levon Mnatsakanyan, Mammadov confirmed he was born in 1973 and held the rank of lieutenant when captured. “I received my officer rank upon graduating from the Azerbaijan State Agricultural Academy, which had a military department,” he said.

He added that during his extended military service, he initially served on the rear front before being deployed to the front line, where he was captured shortly after.

Accused Mnatsakanyan confirmed an incident in 2002 involving the capture of an Azerbaijani soldier, stating that the individual was brought in for investigation, questioned by the investigators, and later handed over to the relevant authorities. He claimed the prisoner was not subjected to torture and was provided with water and bread.

In response to questions from the prosecutor defending the state accusation, Mnatsakanyan said he did not know if the captured Azerbaijani was Mammadov and that he did not recognize him.

The lawyer for accused Melikset Pashayan requested a confidential meeting with their clients, which Judge Zeynal Aghayev granted during the recess.

Accused Davit Ishkhanyan requested that the court provide a list of internationally registered organizations and media outlets in Azerbaijan. The presiding judge stated that this matter falls outside the court’s jurisdiction and activities. He noted that there are no problems with the activities of international organizations in Azerbaijan; they operate legally and respect the country’s legislation. His lawyer can provide the list to him.

The judge also informed Davit Ishkhanyan that a video interview of Manvel Grigoryan, former Deputy Minister of Defense of Armenia, previously presented and admitted as evidence, would be loaded onto the defendants’ tablets.

It should be noted that after the video material was examined in court, Davit Ishkhanyan had requested that the full video be loaded onto their tablets.

The court proceedings continued with the announcement of documents related to the criminal cases.

First, documents regarding the killing and wounding of Azerbaijanis due to Armenian armed forces' attacks, including mine sabotage incidents, were announced.

Subsequently, documents on crimes committed by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups on September 19-20, 2023, were presented.

The court also announced documents on incidents in liberated territories where civilians were killed or injured due to explosions of mines and other explosive devices.

Additionally, documents related to the killing of telejournalist Chingiz Fuad oglu Mustafayev (posthumously awarded the title of “National Hero of Azerbaijan”) were announced.

The court session featured documents on the military operation conducted in Dashalti village of Shusha district on January 26, 1992; the attack on the TEM-2-7065 locomotive on the Gazakh-Barkhudarly railway line on April 23, 1992; the shelling of the Barkhudarly railway station on September 9, 1991; and other incidents.

Furthermore, documents on the shelling of Tartar district during the Patriotic War, the significant damage inflicted on “TartarCotton” OJSC, and the shelling of Fuzuli, Beylagan, Goranboy, Barda, Aghdam, Aghjabadi, Jabrayil (Jojug Marjanli village), and the city of Naftalan during the Patriotic War were announced.

The court also presented documents on rocket attacks on Yevlakh district and Goran village in Goranboy district, the shelling of the city of Mingachevir, and rocket launches toward Siyazan, Kurdamir, and Gabala districts on October 22, 2020.

The next set of documents announced concerned the destruction caused by Armenian armed forces in occupied territories, including damage to individual residential houses, non-residential buildings, and cultural heritage.

The court announced documents on the massive damage to the forest fund of Lachin district and the destruction of houses in Lachin district and other areas.

Documents related to the illegal settlement of the population, the smuggling of weapons to the Karabakh region, and the use of phosphorus shells were also presented.

The examination of the documents was accompanied by photographs related to the criminal cases.

The trial will continue on October 3.

Fifteen defendants of Armenian origin are accused in the criminal case concerning numerous crimes committed during the aggressive war waged by the Armenian state - including the aforementioned criminal association - on the territory of Azerbaijan, in violation of domestic and international legal norms. These crimes were committed for the purpose of military aggression against Azerbaijan and were carried out under the direct leadership and participation of the Armenian state, officials of its state institutions, its armed forces, and illegal armed formations, through their written and verbal orders, instructions, and guidelines; material, technical, and personnel support; centralized management; as well as under strict control and under the leadership and direct or indirect participation of Robert Sedraki Kocharyan, Serzh Azati Sargsyan, Vazgen Mikaeli Manukyan, Vazgen Zaveni Sargsyan, Samvel Andraniki Babayan, Vitali Mikaeli Balasanyan, Zori Hayki Balayan, Seyran Musheghi Ohanyan, Arshavir Surenovich Garamyan, Monte Charles Melkonyan, and others.

The following individuals - Arayik Vladimiri Harutyunyan, Arkadi Arshaviri Ghukasyan, Bako Sahaki Sahakyan, Davit Rubeni Ishkhanyan, David Azatini Manukyan, Davit Klimi Babayan, Levon Henrikovich Mnatsakanyan, Vasili Ivani Beglaryan, Erik Roberti Ghazaryan, Davit Nelsoni Allahverdiyan, Gurgen Homeri Stepanyan, Levon Romiki Balayan, Madat Arakelovich Babayan, Garik Grigori Martirosyan, and Melikset Vladimiri Pashayan - are being charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan: Article 100 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression); Article 102 (attacking persons or organizations enjoying international protection); Article 103 (genocide); Article 105 (extermination of the population); Article 106 (enslavement); Article 107 (deportation or forced displacement of population); Article 109 (persecution); Article 110 (enforced disappearance of persons); Article 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law); Article 113 (torture); Article 114 (mercenary service); Article 115 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare); Article 116 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict); Article 118 (military robbery); Article 120 (intentional murder); Article 192 (illegal entrepreneurship); Article 214 (terrorism); Article 214-1 (financing terrorism); Article 218 (creation of a criminal organization); Article 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and devices); Article 270-1 (acts threatening aviation security); Article 277 (assassination of a state official or public figure); Article 278 (forcible seizure and retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state); Article 279 (creation of armed groups not provided for by law); and additional articles.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to co-host FIFA U-20 World Cup 2027
  • 02.10.2025 [19:11]

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to co-host FIFA U-20 World Cup 2027

Azerbaijan, Japan hold political consultations
  • 02.10.2025 [18:30]

Azerbaijan, Japan hold political consultations

Sahiba Gafarova: Azerbaijan managed to build stronger bridges between the Global South and the Global North
  • 02.10.2025 [17:53]

Sahiba Gafarova: Azerbaijan managed to build stronger bridges between the Global South and the Global North

Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker holds meetings on sidelines of G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit
  • 02.10.2025 [16:50]

Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker holds meetings on sidelines of G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations encompass a multifaceted cooperation agenda
  • 02.10.2025 [16:40]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations encompass a multifaceted cooperation agenda

Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Fraternal ties between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan serve the common progress of our peoples
  • 02.10.2025 [16:39]

Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Fraternal ties between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan serve the common progress of our peoples

Baku Initiative Group achieves international triumph
  • 02.10.2025 [16:31]

Baku Initiative Group achieves international triumph

First solar panel installed at 445MW Bilasuvar Solar Power Plant
  • 02.10.2025 [15:37]

First solar panel installed at 445MW Bilasuvar Solar Power Plant

Victim who identified Levon Mnatsakanyan during trial says he was struck on head with fist and butt of rifle
  • 02.10.2025 [15:18]

Victim who identified Levon Mnatsakanyan during trial says he was struck on head with fist and butt of rifle

Documents on missile attacks on Azerbaijani districts and Mingachevir city during the Patriotic War announced in trial of Armenian citizens

  • 02.10.2025 [21:23]

Six Azerbaijani female boxers advance to CIS Games final

  • 02.10.2025 [20:26]

® Nar expands its regional sales network – new store in Salyan!

  • 02.10.2025 [19:24]

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to co-host FIFA U-20 World Cup 2027

  • 02.10.2025 [19:11]

SOCAR President meets with Uniper SE Chief Commercial Officer

  • 02.10.2025 [19:10]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of France in Copenhagen VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of France in Copenhagen VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of the Netherlands in Copenhagen VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of the Netherlands in Copenhagen VIDEO

Azerbaijani gymnasts advance to CIS Games final in synchronized program

  • 02.10.2025 [18:31]

Armenian Parliament adopts statement on Azerbaijan peace deal

  • 02.10.2025 [18:30]

Azerbaijan, Japan hold political consultations

  • 02.10.2025 [18:30]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Ukraine in Copenhagen VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Ukraine in Copenhagen VIDEO

Sahiba Gafarova: Azerbaijan managed to build stronger bridges between the Global South and the Global North

  • 02.10.2025 [17:53]

Treasures of Karabakh cuisine at “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition

  • 02.10.2025 [17:26]

Analyst: Italy keen on strengthening dialogue between Baku and EU

  • 02.10.2025 [17:23]

Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker holds meetings on sidelines of G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit

  • 02.10.2025 [16:50]

Istanbul rattled by 5.0-magnitude earthquake

  • 02.10.2025 [16:45]

SOCAR President: We worked out a long-term cooperation plan with Europe

  • 02.10.2025 [16:45]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations encompass a multifaceted cooperation agenda

  • 02.10.2025 [16:40]

Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Fraternal ties between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan serve the common progress of our peoples

  • 02.10.2025 [16:39]

Azerbaijan's State Statistical Committee joins 14th session of OIC Statistical Commission in Ankara

  • 02.10.2025 [16:38]

Baku Initiative Group achieves international triumph

  • 02.10.2025 [16:31]

Two dead in attack near UK synagogue on Yom Kippur, suspect shot by police

  • 02.10.2025 [16:21]

Azerbaijan’s energy minister holds several meetings in Astana

  • 02.10.2025 [16:12]

Türkiye's exports in September reach all-time high of $22.6B

  • 02.10.2025 [16:09]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Council of Ministers of Italy in Copenhagen VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Council of Ministers of Italy in Copenhagen VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev met with President of European Council and President of European Commission in Copenhagen VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev met with President of European Council and President of European Commission in Copenhagen VIDEO

First solar panel installed at 445MW Bilasuvar Solar Power Plant

  • 02.10.2025 [15:37]

To His Excellency Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

  • 02.10.2025 [15:20]

From Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

  • 02.10.2025 [15:18]

Victim who identified Levon Mnatsakanyan during trial says he was struck on head with fist and butt of rifle

  • 02.10.2025 [15:18]

Bulgaria participates at Tourism Expo Japan 2025 world exhibition in Aichi

  • 02.10.2025 [15:13]

Azerbaijan joins “New Silk Way” Forum in Kazakhstan

  • 02.10.2025 [15:12]

Typhoon Bualoi leaves 194 casualties, over 8.7 trillion VND in damage

  • 02.10.2025 [15:00]

Azerbaijani badminton team ranks 3rd at CIS Games

  • 02.10.2025 [14:57]

Philippines: Death toll from 6.9-magnitude earthquake rises to 72

  • 02.10.2025 [14:56]

Baku hosts event themed “Sustainable Expo: Art and Innovation for the Planet” within Baku Climate Action Week

  • 02.10.2025 [14:40]

Azerbaijan takes part in Kazakhstan Energy Week-2025 and KAZENERGY Forum

  • 02.10.2025 [14:34]
President Ilham Aliyev attended opening plenary session of 7th European Political Community Summit VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev attended opening plenary session of 7th European Political Community Summit VIDEO

Baku Dialogue highlights enduring strength of Azerbaijan–UK relations

  • 02.10.2025 [13:44]

Hopes dim for survivors after Indonesia school building collapses

  • 02.10.2025 [13:43]

Speaker of Spanish parliament informed about peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia

  • 02.10.2025 [13:41]

Brain shape changes could offer early warning signs of dementia

  • 02.10.2025 [13:31]

® Win a Toyota Corolla and hundreds of bonuses with Bir Bonus

  • 02.10.2025 [13:28]

Speaker of Milli Majlis: "Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability" are among the core principles Azerbaijan also shares

  • 02.10.2025 [13:18]

Scientists warn of hidden mercury threat in ocean due to human activity

  • 02.10.2025 [13:04]

Media representatives visit Shusha and Khankendi as part of 3rd CIS Games

  • 02.10.2025 [12:51]

Azerbaijani swimming team claims 13 medals at 3rd CIS Games

  • 02.10.2025 [12:47]
Copenhagen hosted opening ceremony of 7th European Political Community Summit President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event VIDEO

Copenhagen hosted opening ceremony of 7th European Political Community Summit
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event VIDEO

A tour to Shamakhi Alpaca Farm VIDEO

A tour to Shamakhi Alpaca Farm VIDEO

Kyrgyzstan strengthens tourism ties with Japan

  • 02.10.2025 [12:12]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen VIDEO

UAE, Kazakhstan discuss defence cooperation

  • 02.10.2025 [12:08]

Ancient neighborhood of Ordubad that tenderly keeps customs and traditions alive - Sarsheher VIDEO

  • 02.10.2025 [12:05]

‘Hot debates about hot topics’, a strength not a weakness, says UNGA80 president

  • 02.10.2025 [11:44]

Life-size rock art points the way to oldest human inhabitants of Saudi Arabia — and the desert oases they used

  • 02.10.2025 [11:40]

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova: Zangezur Corridor will transform into crucial transport hub connecting continents

  • 02.10.2025 [11:39]

13 people killed in two separate road accidents in Pakistan

  • 02.10.2025 [11:14]

CIS Games: Azerbaijani swimmer claims gold medal

  • 02.10.2025 [11:11]

Italian media outlets highlight President Sergio Mattarella’s visit to Azerbaijan

  • 02.10.2025 [10:49]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • 02.10.2025 [10:30]

Azerbaijani oil price sees modest decrease

  • 02.10.2025 [10:28]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Moldova in Copenhagen VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Moldova in Copenhagen VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended banquet in Copenhagen VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended banquet in Copenhagen VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan congratulated Qarabağ football club

  • 01.10.2025 [23:49]

Qarabağ make it two in a row in Champions League

  • 01.10.2025 [23:15]

Bahar Muradova: It is imperative to raise children's climate awareness

  • 01.10.2025 [20:56]

Four Azerbaijani athletes qualify for 3rd CIS Games final in trampoline gymnastics

  • 01.10.2025 [20:46]

Egyptian tourism revenues exceed $9B, surpassing 10M tourists

  • 01.10.2025 [20:33]

Snapchat to charge users for storing their old photos and videos

  • 01.10.2025 [20:24]

TURKPA brings together Bakhtiyar Vahabzade’s friends on his 100th anniversary

  • 01.10.2025 [20:12]

18 countries will take part in Junior Eurovision 2025

  • 01.10.2025 [19:59]

Baku Climate Action Week discusses sustainable and healthy cities

  • 01.10.2025 [19:58]

Azerenerji, Masdar discuss projects in Azerbaijan

  • 01.10.2025 [19:39]

Azerbaijan, FAO discuss environmental issues

  • 01.10.2025 [19:35]

® With the sponsorship of Bir ecosystem, INMerge Innovation Summit successfully concludes

  • 01.10.2025 [19:08]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Denmark for working visit VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Denmark for working visit VIDEO

Baku hosts presentation ceremony of first "IRONMAN 70.3 Baku” international triathlon race

  • 01.10.2025 [18:53]

Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev hosts training within NATO program

  • 01.10.2025 [18:41]

Baku to host D-8 Dialogue on Climate and Cities

  • 01.10.2025 [17:51]

Azerbaijan, Australia discuss opportunities for expanding relations

  • 01.10.2025 [17:36]

Azerbaijani shooters conclude 3rd CIS Games with nine medals

  • 01.10.2025 [17:21]

Azerbaijan Defense Minister extends condolences to Italian counterpart

  • 01.10.2025 [17:19]
First campus of Italy-Azerbaijan University inaugurated in Baku VIDEO

First campus of Italy-Azerbaijan University inaugurated in Baku VIDEO

Two military personnel dead after aircraft crash in Italy

  • 01.10.2025 [17:03]

Prospect of life on Saturn’s moons rises after discovery of organic substances

  • 01.10.2025 [17:02]

ANAMA: 640 mines and 5,286 UXOs neutralized last month

  • 01.10.2025 [16:58]

Italian expert: Azerbaijan's role in Italy's energy balance will further increase –  INTERVIEW

  • 01.10.2025 [16:47]

AZERTAC joins 11th Baku International Book Fair with its own stand

  • 01.10.2025 [16:29]

Azerbaijan’s U-16 national team reaches 3rd CIS Games final

  • 01.10.2025 [16:09]

UK's Princess Anne visits Ukraine to support children affected by war

  • 01.10.2025 [16:05]

Baku Climate Action Week 2025 features discussions on strengthening climate resilience across sectors

  • 01.10.2025 [16:03]

Baku Climate Action Week features roundtable on climate-resilient agribusiness

  • 01.10.2025 [16:01]
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inaugurated new park in Baku’s Narimanov district VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inaugurated new park in Baku’s Narimanov district VIDEO

11th Baku International Book Fair kicks off at Baku Expo Center

  • 01.10.2025 [15:20]

President Sergio Mattarella’s official visit to Azerbaijan in spotlight of Italian media outlets

  • 01.10.2025 [15:07]

Israeli scientists propose new way to ‘hear’ the universe’s dark matter

  • 01.10.2025 [15:06]

Bulgaria’s population stands at 6,437,360 at end-2024

  • 01.10.2025 [14:59]

COP29 President: Agriculture and water are our key priorities in the fight against climate change

  • 01.10.2025 [14:24]

Expert: The journey from Baku to Belém is not just a route between two climate conferences, but a path to building a long-term partnership — INTERVIEW

  • 01.10.2025 [13:53]

Nigar Arpadarai: Women's leadership plays effective role in climate action

  • 01.10.2025 [13:40]