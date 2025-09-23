Documents related to billion-dollar projects signed at the First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum

Baku, September 23, AZERTAC

The First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum was held in Baku under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev.

The forum was organized by the Ministry of Economy and the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), with the strategic partnership of “The European House – Ambrosetti” think tank, and the organizational support of “Euronews” as a media partner and the “Sea Breeze” tourism zone.

The event brought together nearly 1,000 participants, including high-level officials from various countries, business representatives, global investors, representatives of leading local and international companies, financial institutions, think tanks, and local and foreign media.

Within the framework of the forum, documents were signed for investment projects with a total value exceeding $10 billion. Projects to be implemented in the non-oil sector with foreign investment attraction are valued at over $7 billion.

Based on an agreement for the establishment of a joint venture for the production of high-iron-content hot briquetted iron, approximately $700 million in foreign investment will be directed to Azerbaijan. The document was signed between “Dashkasan Iron Ore” LLC and the investment company “Fonte GreenMet Investments Fund OEIC Limited.”

A Public-Private Partnership Agreement, valued at $407 million and financed through foreign investment, was signed with Saudi Arabia’s “ACWA Power” company for the design, construction, financing, and operation of a desalination plant for Caspian Sea water. This project is the first pilot project to be implemented in Azerbaijan under the public-private partnership framework by the Ministry of Economy.

A Cooperation Agreement was also signed between the Ministry of Economy and the UAE’s “Modon Holding” for the development of the “City within a City” concept. Valued at approximately $5 billion, this concept envisions the creation of a modern waterfront zone around Big Shor Lake, encompassing healthcare, commercial, educational, and hospitality facilities.

The Ministry of Economy and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) signed a memorandum to enhance potential in the field of public-private partnerships, the Ministry of Economy, “MAN Truck & Bus SE,” and “Improtex Trucks & Buses” signed an agreement for the production of electric buses in Azerbaijan, the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy and “China Datang Overseas Investment Co” signed a memorandum for the establishment of a “Green Energy Industrial Park” in Azerbaijan, AZPROMO and the World Economic Forum signed an Associate Center Cooperation Agreement, the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund (ABİF) and “Basalt Group” LLC signed a Joint Participation Agreement regarding “Azerbazalt Scientific-Production Union” LLC, ABİF and “ARGS Holding” LLC signed a Joint Participation Agreement for investment in the charter capital of “AzerFloat” JSC, “EEL electric” LLC and “ABB Group” signed a contract for the installation of Modular Panel Systems.

Memoranda of understanding signed between the “See Breeze Resort” tourism zone and partners such as “Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts by IHG,” “MEAIT and Rixos,” “Radisson Blue,” “Digital Residence,” “Sana Hospital Group,” and “Don Agro Intl” envisage attracting a total of $500 million in foreign investment to the country.

The documents signed and agreements reached within the framework of the forum demonstrate Azerbaijan’s open and sustainable economic environment for foreign investment, showcasing the country as a reliable partner for strategic projects and long-term cooperation. Large-scale investments not only reaffirm Azerbaijan’s attractiveness for investment but also accelerate innovation and technology transfer, opening new opportunities for achieving sustainable development goals.

Within the event’s framework, SOCAR, “Italiana Petroli S.p.A.,” and “MIP S.p.A.” signed a share purchase agreement. This agreement will significantly contribute to strengthening Azerbaijan’s role in global energy security, increasing direct access to the European market, expanding the value chain, and enhancing logistical advantages. This cooperation, showcasing Azerbaijan’s growing strength as an international investor, is a clear example of the confidence placed in SOCAR’s deep knowledge and expertise.