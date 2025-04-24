The Azerbaijan State News Agency

POLITICS

Documents related to the shooting down of an Azerbaijani helicopter by Armenian armed forces examined in court

Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

Court hearings on the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia - Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, Davit Babayan, Lyova Mnatsakanyan, and others - who are accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of a war of aggression, acts of genocide, violation of the laws and customs of warfare, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, forcible retention of power, and numerous other crimes resulting from Armenia's military aggression, continued on April 24.

The hearings, held at the Baku Military Court, were presided over by Judge Zeynal Aghayev and a panel consisting of Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (with reserve judge Gunel Samadova). Each of the accused was provided with an interpreter for the language of their choice, as well as defense attorneys.

Present at the hearings were the accused and their defense attorneys, some of the victims, their legal successors and representatives, as well as prosecutors in charge of public prosecution.

First, the court examined documents related to the events that occurred before the occupation of Shusha. The first fact recorded in the protocols dates back to December 13-14, 1989, while other events were recorded in subsequent periods.

According to the documents studied by the prosecutors, the city of Shusha and surrounding villages were repeatedly fired upon by Armenian armed forces with various weapons, including rockets and artillery, before the actual occupation. In the aftermath of such shelling, Azerbaijanis were killed, injured, and taken prisoner.

In addition, Armenian armed forces blew up water pipelines and high-voltage power lines in villages inhabited by Azerbaijanis, causing serious damage to education, health, and other public facilities, as well as to people’s homes, cars, and other property.

Criminal cases related to these facts were initiated at the time.

The events also included incidents commonly known as the Malibayli and Gushchular massacres, which involved the mass killing of civilians and the occupation of both villages.

Another protocol examined in court related to the firing on a helicopter flying to the village of Goytala in Shusha district on April 4, 1991. On that day, at around 12:00-13:00, flight number 27057 of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, heading to Goytala with members of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan on board, was damaged by fire opened from the Armenian-inhabited village of Eksaok. The helicopter crashed and burned during a forced landing in the village of Turshsu, and some of its passengers were injured.

Another protocol disclosed in court related to the shooting down of a passenger helicopter on January 28, 1992. It was noted that the passenger helicopter, registration number MI-8T of “AZALPANX” Zabrat airline under the umbrella of the AZAL civil aviation company of the Republic of Azerbaijan, had taken off from Aghdam airport and was headed to Shusha when it was shot down by Armenian armed forces from the territory of the village of Karkijahan in Khankendi. The helicopter crashed and exploded on a dirt road leading from the village of Khalfali to the village of Gaybali in Shusha district. A total of 42 people, including three crew members and 39 passengers, were killed in the crash. Protocols on the inspection of the scene and bodies revealed that those on board were found burned and dismembered during the explosion, which was accompanied by fire. Fragments of the wreckage were removed from the scene. Forty-two people died as a result of the explosion.

Then, victim Elkhan Alakbarov testified that he had worked in the Shusha police department and witnessed the events before and during the occupation.

Elkhan Alakbarov said that a curfew had been introduced in the city of Shusha, where he lived, on September 20, 1988, due to Armenia's territorial claims against Azerbaijan. In response to questions from Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev, he said, “At various times, we faced great problems in our travel to and from Aghdam and in our communications with other districts. They would stone us on the road. They also hit my late father on the head with a stone while he was on a bus, injuring him. Perhaps that eventually caused his death.”

He then noted that Shusha had been subjected to heavy artillery fire, especially from the directions of Topkhana and Shushakend. “They were shelling us with “Alazan” type rockets. For example, civilian Fuzuli Aydin oglu Farhadov was killed as a result of an “Alazan” rocket landing while he was at home.”

The victim also spoke about an attack on the village of Nabilar in Shusha on November 5, 1991. “A resident of the village, civilian Vahid Sevindiyov, was killed. In that battle, I received a serious gunshot wound to the head. I was hospitalized for a long time, discharged, and then returned to our city.”

In response to questions from the Assistant to the Prosecutor General for Special Assignments Tugay Rahimli, he said that during routine shelling of Shusha, a police department was hit and police officer Nizami Mammadov was martyred. “Two more police officers were injured. Of the wounded, Sadig Huseynov did not recover either and was martyred.”

The victim also said that the population of Shusha suffered from a lack of water and bread due to the explosion of water pipelines and road closures. “We lived under constant fire from the end of 1989 to May 1992”.

Regarding the occupation of Shusha, the victim also said that no corridor was provided by Armenian armed forces for civilians to leave the city. “If a corridor had been provided, I would have known that for sure. There was no corridor. The population left the city with tremendous difficulties. For example, a woman named Firuza died of a heart attack while climbing a hill.”

Witness Sahib Sariyev testified that he was born in Shusha in 1967. He said he had regularly traveled to Khankendi and recognized those in the dock. “Of those sitting there, Bako Sahakyan and Arkady Ghukasyan were the ones I knew personally. We had worked at the Malibayli pavilion in Khankendi since September 1988. These people knew the place well. On September 17, 1988, they stormed Malibayli with stones, wood, and metal in hand. Some of them were directly involved in those events. We stayed there until September 17 and then went to Shusha. We also closed the restaurant permanently. They would not allow it to operate. They were in a state of readiness. Millionaire Armenians from Lebanon, Syria, Canada, and France were sending them money. Manucharov, the director of the quarry, Narimanian, the director of the slaughterhouse, Badamyan, the director of the truck depot, and Sehranyan, the director of the lamp factory, who lived in Khankendi, managed them.”

The witness also spoke about the explosion of the gas station where he worked, by illegal Armenian armed groups. Sahib Sariyev said he had worked as a senior operator at a gas station on the left side of the road from Shusha to Lachin city, at the 112th kilometer of the Yevlakh-Lachin road. He was working at the gas station on rotation with Ilgar Agalarov. The witness said that on March 23, 1990, at around 8:00 pm, he closed the gas station and went to Shusha. The next day, when he arrived at the gas station at around 7:00 am, he saw police officers and firefighters there. He also noticed that the A-76 tank with 15,000 rubles worth of gasoline was on fire, that windows of the wagon at the station were smashed, and that the telephone worth 95 rubles in the wagon was gone.

Victim Ilham Hasanov said in his testimony that he was born in Shusha in 1960 and lived there. In response to questions from public prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, he said that his brother, Rovshan Hasanov, went missing in Shusha in the early hours of May 8, 1992.

“At that time, bombs were raining down on Shusha,” he added.

The victim said that his two-room apartment on N. Narimanov Street in Shusha and the furniture in the apartment were left behind.

Hikmat Zeynalov, who was identified and interrogated as a victim, said in his statement that he was born in Shusha and served a year and a half of his military service in Armenia, in Echmiadzin. He said, “I have also been to other regions of Armenia. Armenians lived well in Karabakh. They had a good life. They set people against Azerbaijanis, shed our blood, and occupied our lands.”

Hikmat Zeynalov lived in a two-story private home with a courtyard located on M. Vazirov Street in Shusha. On May 14, 1992, during the shelling from the direction of Mukhtarkand and Shushakand of Khojaly district, one of the incendiary rockets hit his house, causing it to collapse and burn down completely along with all its belongings. As a result, Hikmat Zeynalov suffered material damage.

“My mother passed away in 2013 due to longing for our lands. I can forgive everything, but I will never forgive my mother’s passing due to that,” the victim said.

Other victims also answered questions from public prosecutors, representatives of the victims, and the defense.

The victims asked the court to hand down the most severe punishment for the accused.

The next court hearing is scheduled for April 25.

We recall that a total of 15 Armenian nationals are being charged with numerous crimes involving direct leadership and participation of the Armenian state, its state bodies, military forces and illegal armed formations, verbal and written instructions, orders and assignments, provision of material and technical support, central governance, as well as the exercise of rigorous control, with the aim of committing military aggression and acts of terror against the Republic of Azerbaijan in the territory of Azerbaijan in violation of domestic and international law, and involving Robert Sedraki Kocharyan, Serzh Azati Sargsyan, Vazgen Mikaeli Manukyan, Vazgen Zaveni Sargsyan, Samvel Andraniki Babayan, Vitali Mikaeli Balasanyan, Zori Hayki Balayan, Seyran Mushegi Ohanyan, Arshavir Surenovich Garamyan, Monte Charles Melkonyan and others, including criminal acts committed during the course of the war of aggression waged by the aforementioned criminal group.

The said persons, i.e. Arayik Vladimiri Harutyunyan, Arkadi Arshaviri Ghukasyan, Bako Sahaki Sahakyan, Davit Rubeni Ishkhanyan, David Azatini Manukyan, Davit Klimi Babayan, Levon Henrikovich Mnatsakanyan, Vasili Ivani Beglaryan, Erik Roberti Ghazaryan, Davit Nelsoni Allahverdiyan, Gurgen Homeri Stepanyan, Levon Romiki Balayan, Madat Arakelovich Babayan, Garik Grigori Martirosyan, Melikset Vladimiri Pashayan, are being charged under Articles 100 (planning, preparing, initiating and waging a war of aggression), 102 (attacking persons or organizations enjoying international protection), 103 (genocide), 105 (extermination of the population), 106 (enslaving), 107 (deportation or forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (enforced disappearance of people), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114 (mercenary service), 115 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict), 118 (military robbery), 120 (intentional murder), 192 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing terrorism), 218 (creation of a criminal association (organization)), 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation and possession of weapons, their components, ammunition, explosives and devices), 270-1 (acts threatening aviation security), 277 (assassination of a state official or public figure), 278 (forcible seizure and retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279 (creation of armed formations and groups not provided for by law) and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Victim recounts day of Shusha’s occupation: “At that time, bombs fell like rain”
  • 24.04.2025 [20:31]

Victim recounts day of Shusha’s occupation: “At that time, bombs fell like rain”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson: Mutual visa exemption agreement will deepen China-Azerbaijan comprehensive strategic partnership
  • 24.04.2025 [19:52]

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson: Mutual visa exemption agreement will deepen China-Azerbaijan comprehensive strategic partnership

International travelers visit Aghdam city
  • 24.04.2025 [19:22]

International travelers visit Aghdam city

Documents on events preceding Shusha occupation examined at Baku Military Court
  • 24.04.2025 [19:04]

Documents on events preceding Shusha occupation examined at Baku Military Court

Speaker of Milli Majlis to attend funeral of Pope Francis
  • 24.04.2025 [17:56]

Speaker of Milli Majlis to attend funeral of Pope Francis

International travelers tour Khankendi city
  • 24.04.2025 [16:57]

International travelers tour Khankendi city

New Azerbaijan Party delegation visits People's Republic of China
  • 24.04.2025 [16:02]

New Azerbaijan Party delegation visits People's Republic of China

International travelers tour Shusha city
  • 24.04.2025 [15:26]

International travelers tour Shusha city

Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Chinese National Human Genome Center
  • 24.04.2025 [14:33]

Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Chinese National Human Genome Center

Documents related to the shooting down of an Azerbaijani helicopter by Armenian armed forces examined in court

  • [23:30]

Alper Gezeravcı: Azerbaijan poised to become key player in space ecosystem

  • [20:55]

Azerbaijani servicemen to participate in “KURTARAN-2025” exercise

  • [20:33]

Victim recounts day of Shusha’s occupation: “At that time, bombs fell like rain”

  • [20:31]

Pakistan closes airspace with immediate effect for all Indian-owned and operated airlines: National Security Committee

  • [20:26]

® Azercell expands access to its collection of audiobooks

  • [20:19]

® Special gift from Nar for the OneRepublic concert: Be the closest to the stage!

  • [20:17]

Azerbaijan’s judoka clinches bronze at European Championships

  • [20:05]

Massive icebergs once roamed off coast of UK

  • [20:02]

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson: Mutual visa exemption agreement will deepen China-Azerbaijan comprehensive strategic partnership

  • [19:52]

Azerbaijan names Para taekwondo athletes for 7th WT President's Cup Asian Region

  • [19:33]

International travelers visit Aghdam city

  • [19:22]

MonacoSAT Company eyes cooperation with Azercosmos

  • [19:15]

® Organized by PASHA Holding, the INMerge Innovation Summit returns to Baku in 2025

  • [19:13]

Documents on events preceding Shusha occupation examined at Baku Military Court

  • [19:04]

Azerbaijani Army serviceman successfully completes NATO Regional Cooperation Course at NATO Defense College

  • [18:49]

“MacroFrontiers 2025: 3rd International Scientific Conference on Macromolecular Compounds” kicks off at ASOIU

  • [18:41]

Khankendi to host 17th ECO Summit

  • [18:27]

Azerbaijani culture highlighted during intellectual exchange with League of Moroccan and African Women Writers at SIEL

  • [18:24]

Azercosmos, Turksat ink Memorandum of Understanding

  • [18:02]

Speaker of Milli Majlis to attend funeral of Pope Francis

  • [17:56]

President of European Volleyball Confederation visits Alley of Honor

  • [17:18]

BHOS hosts opening ceremony of 6th International Student Research and Science Conferences

  • [17:11]

Baku hosts presentation of book "The Wisdom Box" celebrating 100th anniversary of People's Poet Bakhtiyar Vahabzade

  • [17:09]

AZAL launches flights to two popular summer destinations

  • [16:58]

International travelers tour Khankendi city

  • [16:57]

Real Madrid beats Getafe 1-0 in Spanish league ahead of Copa del Rey final against Barcelona

  • [16:47]

Erdoğan boasts of Türkiye's ability to host any major sporting event

  • [16:42]
President Ilham Aliyev concluded state visit to China VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev concluded state visit to China VIDEO

AI and digitalization are transforming safety and health at work

  • [16:34]

New Azerbaijan Party delegation visits People's Republic of China

  • [16:02]

Summit of Experts held at the Central Customs Hospital

  • [16:00]

Azerbaijan`s three-fold Para champion to compete for glory at World Series USA 2025

  • [15:43]

3 dead, 10 injured in multiple-car crash in Philippine capital

  • [15:40]

Trump signs orders on university accreditation, foreign gifts

  • [15:39]

Milan thrashes Inter to spoil its treble dream

  • [15:33]

International travelers tour Shusha city

  • [15:26]

® AzInTelecom participates in Space Technologies Conference

  • [15:12]

Magnitude 3 quake hits Azerbaijan’s Ismayilli district

  • [15:09]

Tens of thousands gather as Pope Francis lies in state at St Peter's Basilica

  • [15:01]

Bulgaria, Serbia, Montenegro participate in Training Companies Exhibition 2025 in Plovdiv

  • [14:48]

Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Chinese National Human Genome Center

  • [14:33]

AFAD records 266 aftershocks after 6.2 magnitude Istanbul quake

  • [14:17]

China reveals Shenzhou 20 astronaut crew launching to Tiangong space station

  • [13:58]

Azerbaijan Army holds paramilitary cross championship

  • [13:37]

Leyla Aliyeva meets with students at Beijing Foreign Studies University

  • [13:35]

Delegation from China University of Petroleum visits Baku Higher Oil School

  • [13:32]

International travelers arrive in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district

  • [13:29]

President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to China in world media spotlight

  • [13:26]

Azerbaijani and Turkish filmmakers to explore co-production opportunities at Istanbul cinema days

  • [13:00]

New technology developed for H2 production from sugarcane waste and sunlight

  • [12:26]

After twenty hours, Israeli firefighters bring wildfires under control

  • [12:10]

International travelers kick off visit to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region

  • [12:09]

Space Technology Conference kicks off in Baku

  • [12:01]

Baku’s Black Gold: The Boom That Captivates Britain

  • [12:00]

Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan likely to sign Railway Line Project

  • [11:35]

Forum of Think Tanks from Central Asia and the Gulf Cooperation Council

  • [11:26]
President Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by China's CGTN television channel in Beijing VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by China's CGTN television channel in Beijing VIDEO

Former UK Ambassador hails Azerbaijan’s role in Trans-Caspian connectivity

  • [11:19]

World leaders rally for ‘full-speed’ climate action ahead of COP30

  • [11:08]

Oil prices fall in global markets

  • [10:47]

Practical classes held as part of reservists’ session in spotlight, Ministry of Defense

  • [10:45]

Azerbaijani oil price falls below $68

  • [10:43]

Western Azerbaijan Community: Armenia opposes our steps towards establishing truth and reconciliation

  • [10:42]

Azerbaijan President’s state visit to China: A milestone in strengthening the Belt and Road Initiative and Silk Road Vision

  • [10:32]

Kazakhstan, Pakistan keen to boost military cooperation

  • [10:26]
President Ilham Aliyev met with Chairman of Board of China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited in Beijing VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev met with Chairman of Board of China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited in Beijing VIDEO

Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova holds phone talk with Turkish counterpart

  • 23.04.2025 [23:57]

Member of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Denis Bećirović invited to 13th Global Baku Forum

  • 23.04.2025 [21:20]

Azerbaijan hosts Youth Cybersecurity Forum 2025 for first time

  • 23.04.2025 [20:40]

Azerbaijani PM holds phone talk with Vice President of Türkiye

  • 23.04.2025 [20:36]

Azerbaijan, China sign documents to enhance economic and trade partnership

  • 23.04.2025 [20:30]

President of European Volleyball Confederation to visit Baku

  • 23.04.2025 [19:19]

Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office to visit Spain

  • 23.04.2025 [19:08]

Euronews TV channel highlights 7th ADA University Policy Forum

  • 23.04.2025 [18:30]

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 shakes Istanbul, 151 injured in panic-driven incidents

  • 23.04.2025 [18:13]

'Chip' helps suppress alcohol addiction

  • 23.04.2025 [18:07]

BHOS students to represent Azerbaijan in Italy

  • 23.04.2025 [18:00]

BHOS rector meets with President of Council of Higher Education and international representatives

  • 23.04.2025 [17:52]

Azerbaijan helps to rebuild Irpin City clinic – AZERTAC’s special reportage

  • 23.04.2025 [17:47]

EU announces 700-mln-euro fine on U.S. tech giants Apple, Meta

  • 23.04.2025 [17:44]

ChatGPT-maker wants to buy Google Chrome

  • 23.04.2025 [17:16]

Azerbaijani judokas competing for glory at European Judo Championships Senior Podgorica 2025

  • 23.04.2025 [16:31]

Azerbaijan’s sustainable tourism strategies showcased at PATA Annual Summit 2025

  • 23.04.2025 [16:28]
President Ilham Aliyev visited Monument to the People's Heroes in Beijing VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev visited Monument to the People's Heroes in Beijing VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China VIDEO

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 jolts Istanbul

  • 23.04.2025 [15:57]

President Ilham Aliyev's state visit in Chinese media spotlight

  • 23.04.2025 [15:53]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Premier of the State Council of China VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Premier of the State Council of China VIDEO

Nissan to spend $1.4 billion in China, ditching 'slow' response to fast market

  • 23.04.2025 [14:52]

3rd CIS Games official website launched

  • 23.04.2025 [14:35]

Azerbaijan unveils official mascots for 3rd CIS Games

  • 23.04.2025 [14:03]

Baku recognized as fifth leading city in promoting Argentinian film industry globally, says ambassador

  • 23.04.2025 [13:14]

Azerbaijan and China signed Joint Statement on Establishment of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

  • 23.04.2025 [13:00]

Climate crisis driving surge in gender-based violence, UN report finds

  • 23.04.2025 [12:56]

AZAL increases number of flights for Eid al-Adha

  • 23.04.2025 [12:52]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of China Xi Jinping VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of China Xi Jinping VIDEO

Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted official banquet in honor of President Ilham Aliyev

  • 23.04.2025 [12:20]
Azerbaijan’s First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, her daughter Leyla Aliyeva, and other family members visited the Great Hall of the People in Beijing VIDEO

Azerbaijan’s First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, her daughter Leyla Aliyeva, and other family members visited the Great Hall of the People in Beijing VIDEO

Azerbaijan and China signed documents in Beijing VIDEO

Azerbaijan and China signed documents in Beijing VIDEO