Donald Trump: US remains a steadfast supporter of Azerbaijan's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity
Baku, April 10, AZERTAC
Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, extended his congratulations to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on the occasion of the Nowruz holiday.
Emphasizing that Nowruz is a holiday for peace, prosperity, and renewal for all, the US President said in his letter: “Our countries have a long history of working together, and I look forward to the great things we can accomplish in the years to come. I appreciate Azerbaijan's support and friendship for our partner Israel and applaud the steps you and Armenia are taking to bring peace to the region.
I look forward to working with you as our countries steam forward to successes. The United States remains a steadfast supporter of Azerbaijan's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.”
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire from Gorus direction
- 09.04.2025 [21:13]
Moscow hosts discussions on current state of Azerbaijan-Russia relations
- 09.04.2025 [21:09]
Azerbaijani President: We support new government of Syria
- 09.04.2025 [19:07]
President: USAID is a completely corrupt structure
- 09.04.2025 [19:04]
Azerbaijani, Iranian delegations inspect Baku International Sea Trade Port
- 09.04.2025 [18:37]
Azerbaijan, Moldova discuss prospects for development of cooperation
- 09.04.2025 [18:23]
President Ilham Aliyev: We now actively work with Chinese companies
- 09.04.2025 [17:50]
Baku to host Great Silk Way International Boxing Tournament
- 09.04.2025 [17:38]
Azerbaijani, Italian military pilots hold expert meeting
- 09.04.2025 [17:29]
German FA reveal team director Voller to extend contract until EURO 2028
- 09.04.2025 [16:17]
Over 4,800 measles cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 8 children died
- 09.04.2025 [16:08]
Azerbaijan, UK explore prospects for demining cooperation
- 09.04.2025 [15:31]
Azerbaijan, Guinea explore prospects for political & economic cooperation
- 09.04.2025 [15:25]
Death toll in Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse rises to 98
- 09.04.2025 [13:56]
Azerbaijan, Latvia aim to share experience on border security
- 09.04.2025 [12:54]
Baku Slavic University, Albania`s University of New York Tirana sign MoU
- 09.04.2025 [12:25]
Delegation of Nizami Ganjavi International Center visits Kenya
- 09.04.2025 [12:01]
US taking in almost $2B per day from tariffs: Trump
- 09.04.2025 [11:48]
President of Azerbaijan: There are quite strong revanchist groups in Armenia
- 09.04.2025 [11:41]
AI outperforms physicians in telemedicine, Israeli researchers say
- 09.04.2025 [11:26]
Azerbaijan, Israel discuss cooperation in automobile and railway transport
- 09.04.2025 [11:21]
Azerbaijani President: Armenia is polluting Araz River
- 09.04.2025 [11:13]