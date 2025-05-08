Dr. Bharat Thakur: The energy I feel in Azerbaijan is very creative INTERVIEW

Baku, May 8, Anara Akhundova, AZERTAC

The 2nd International Yoga Festival, Nine Senses Fest – 2025, recently concluded in Azerbaijan. The festival was held on the initiative and with the support of Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder of the Nine Senses Art Center, and President of the Yoga Federation of Azerbaijan, Leyla Aliyeva.

Over the course of three days, the festival hosted lectures and practices in a wide range of yoga traditions. Both local and international masters, who came to Azerbaijan especially for the event, participated in Nine Senses Fest – 2025.

An AZERTAC correspondent spoke with one of the festival participants, Dr. Bharat Thakur – a yoga master, artist, humanist, spiritual guide, and meditation expert with deep knowledge of various traditions.

– Guruji, how do you feel in Azerbaijan?

– This is not my first time in Azerbaijan – I came here six years ago. Azerbaijan is a very beautiful country. I travel a lot, and I can confidently say that. Icherisheher is my favorite place. If I'm in Baku, I walk there every day. I've also visited Azerbaijani villages – they are incredibly beautiful!

– Do you feel that the land of Azerbaijan has a special kind of energy?

– When we talk about energy, we must understand that there are many kinds. Around the world, energy is usually mixed: often creation and destruction are two sides of the same coin. The energy I feel in Azerbaijan is very creative. I’m deeply inspired – while I’m here, I want to paint, I write poems every day. So yes, the energy here is very positive!

– This year you came especially for the yoga festival. How did it go? And why is it important to hold such festivals?

– It’s a wonderful initiative to hold such festivals. I think it’s the best way to introduce people to different practices. It was really nice to see so many people in one place. I even cooked for them! I love cooking very much.

Such festivals are important because, above all, they are about health – not just physical, but also mental. These days, when there is too much information around us, our attention gets scattered. And our soul slowly loses energy, people fall into depression… It becomes hard for people to stay connected to the outside world. Physical practices like yoga get people moving again. If you engage with your body and mind, it very quickly disconnects you from the digital world and returns to you the sense of yourself as a human being.

– Why has yoga become so popular around the world?

– Any kind of physical activity is beneficial. But yoga has special components – like breathwork, mudras, kriyas, and so on. Yoga leads to self-evolution. And self-evolution has no limits – you can evolve endlessly. At the same time, yoga is not a religion; it is a spiritual practice. Religion often tells you what not to do. A spiritual practice tells you what you should do. Yoga heals: if something hurts, you can do specific exercises, and it will help. If someone has internal organ problems, yoga can also offer healing. Yoga is an exploration a person conducts within themselves. As I said, yoga affects both the body and the mind, and it also brings a positive attitude and mindset. Yoga is a very deep practice – it’s ancient knowledge. It’s been around for 10,000 years. If it weren’t good, it would have disappeared. (Laughs.)