Dr. Borisov's research points to Egypt as the true site of the Garden of Eden

Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

Dr. Konstantin Borisov, a computer engineer, proposed a new theory about the location of the biblical Garden of Eden, suggesting it was in Egypt, right beneath the Great Pyramid of Giza, rather than in Iraq as traditionally thought, according to the Mirror. In a study published in the journal Archaeological Discovery, Borisov wrote: "Examining a map from around 500 BCE, it becomes evident that the only four rivers emerging from the surrounding Ocean are the Nile, the Tigris, the Euphrates, and the Indus."

Traditionally, many have believed the Garden of Eden was located in Mesopotamia, based on the mention of four rivers in the Bible: the Tigris, Euphrates, Pishon, and Gihon. Scholars have interpreted the Tigris and Euphrates in modern-day Iraq as indicators of where the Garden once flourished.

Borisov challenges this belief by interpreting the biblical rivers as corresponding to the Nile. He delved into ancient texts, medieval maps, and historical notes, including the Hereford Mappa Mundi, which shows "Paradise" positioned next to the mythical river called Oceanus. The Mirror reports that he incorporated mythological symbolism and geographical analysis to support his reinterpretation of the Garden's location.

Borisov draws on the writings of historian Flavius Josephus, who wrote: "The Garden was watered by a single river, which ran around the whole land, and was divided into four parts." Josephus also noted that the Gihon runs through Egypt and is known to the Greeks as the Nile. This aligns with Borisov's theory that the Gihon river corresponds to the Nile, and the other rivers match the Euphrates, Tigris, and the Indus.

The Mirror reports that Borisov based his study on a range of sources, including ancient Greek texts, biblical writings, medieval maps, and references from early historians. He emphasized that these correspondences align with medieval European world maps, which he believes "cannot be overlooked." At the top of the Hereford Mappa Mundi is "Paradise" or Eden, depicted as being right next to the shore of the river Oceanus.

Mesopotamia today includes parts of Iraq, Syria, Kuwait, and Turkey. However, the locations of the Gihon and Pishon rivers have remained uncertain, leading to interpretations and theories about the exact location of Eden.

Borisov's theory contradicts the previously accepted Mesopotamian theory. He proposes that the Great Pyramid of Giza is located where the Tree of Life once grew. "It cannot be overlooked that the charged particles in this simulation are arranged in such a way that they create several parallel branches extending outward from the central line, creating a representation similar to a tree," he wrote, according to the Mirror.

He also incorporated mythological symbolism and modern geographical theories, such as the concept of Oceanus surrounding the ancient world. In his study, he included maps showing a circular world surrounded by a river labeled "Oceanus," with "Paradise" or Eden at the top of the map. "At this point, all the rivers of the Bible have been identified, and it seems that all that is needed is to follow the course of Oceanus around the globe to locate the position of Eden," Borisov stated, according to in.gr.

The Great Pyramid of Giza has a height of 455 feet and a width of approximately 756 feet. Despite the research and speculation, the actual location of the Garden of Eden has been the subject of much debate, with suggestions ranging from Iran and Mongolia to Florida.

English archaeologist David Rohl believes the exact location of the Garden of Eden is a valley near present-day Tabriz, in northern Iran, according to Clarin. Some believe that the Garden of Eden was in the Holy Land, the land of Israel, and that the Jordan River was the one that flowed into the earthly paradise. The Mormons believe the Garden of Eden was located somewhere near Jackson County, Missouri.