Dushanbe hosted expanded meeting of CIS Heads of State Council President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event VIDEO

Dushanbe, October 10, AZERTAC

An expanded meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council was held in Dushanbe on October 10.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in the event.

Speeches were delivered by President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, CIS Secretary-General Sergey Lebedev, and Tatyana Moskalkova, Chairwoman of the CIS Human Rights Commission and Russian Human Rights Commissioner.

The event concluded with the signing of final documents.

During the meeting, President Emomali Rahmon was awarded the “For Merits in the Development of Humanitarian Cooperation” medal.