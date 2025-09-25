Education Development Fund and Azerbaijan-Türkiye Business Association sign Memorandum of Cooperation

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

A Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Azerbaijan-Turkiye Business Association (ATIB) and the Education Development Fund at the Sustainable Development Center of the Azerbaijan Technical University.

Elnur Nasibov, Chairman of the Board of the Education Development Fund, noted that the organization intends to support the integration of education and entrepreneurship and to encourage students to engage in innovative initiatives. He emphasized that joint projects with ATIB will make a significant contribution to the development of public-private partnerships.

Chairman of the Board of ATIB, Mursel Rustamov, underlined that the support provided by Azerbaijani and Turkish businessmen in the field of education plays a crucial role in preparing future generations. He emphasized that the parties aim, within the framework of this cooperation, to develop the business environment and enhance the knowledge and skills of young people.

Rasul Hashimov, Head of the Project Management Department of the Education Development Fund, gave a detailed presentation highlighting the projects implemented by the Fund.

The parties will implement the cooperation within the framework of supporting youth entrepreneurial initiatives, the “Student Plus” and “Education Plus” cards, scholarship programs, infrastructure initiatives, and other projects agreed upon by the parties.