Educational opportunities for Moroccan students at Baku Higher Oil School discussed

Baku, April 4, AZERTAC

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Azerbaijan, Mohammed Adil Embarch, visited the Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) of SOCAR.

During the meeting between the ambassador and BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov, they discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the field of education, including the possibility for Moroccan students to participate in scholarship programs and study at BHOS.

Ambassador Adil Embarch was also acquainted with the educational infrastructure of BHOS and the innovative approaches used at the university.