EIB Global signs Memorandum of Understanding with Mongolia to unlock up to EUR 1 billion for clean energy transition

Baku, October 15, AZERTAC

The European Investment Bank’s development arm, EIB Global, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Mongolia that could unlock up to EUR 1 billion in investment for renewable energy, modern power networks, sustainable transport, and other projects driving the country’s green transition, according to MONTSAME. The partnership, which has the full support of the European Commission, creates a pathway for significant new investment in clean, affordable, and secure energy for people and businesses.

The agreement, signed today at the first Mongolia-EU Business and Investment Forum in Ulaanbaatar, sets the stage for closer cooperation between Mongolia and EIB Global under the EU Global Gateway strategy and Mongolia’s Vision 2050. It places a particular focus on diversifying Mongolia’s energy mix and ensuring clean, affordable, and secure energy, while also creating opportunities for cooperation in other Global Gateway priority areas, including digital, transport, health, education, and research.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding, EIB Global will work with Mongolian authorities and partners to identify and prepare eligible projects in priority areas, with a particular focus on clean energy and private sector development, while also supporting collaboration across other Global Gateway and Vision Mongolia 2025 sectors. Final investment volumes will depend on the pipeline of projects developed jointly with Mongolian stakeholders, with support from the European Union. The reference to up to EUR 1 billion in investment is indicative and does not constitute a binding financial commitment.

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives.

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance, and a key partner of Global Gateway. It aims to support EUR100 billion of investment by the end of 2027 – around one-third of the overall target of this EU initiative. Within Team Europe, EIB Global fosters strong, focused partnerships alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the EIB Group closer to people, companies, and institutions through its offices across the world.