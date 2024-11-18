Emin Amrullayev: Significant attention is paid to building a sustainable education system in Azerbaijan

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

“Much attention is paid to establishing a sustainable education system in the 2022-2026 Social and Economic Development Strategy of Azerbaijan,” Emin Amrullayev, Azerbaijani Minister of Science and Education said during discussions on "The Baku Initiative on Human Development for Climate Resilience" held as part of COP29.

The minister emphasized that the "State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan" prioritizes the restoration and revitalization of school infrastructure in those areas, promoting sustainable development and ensuring stability.