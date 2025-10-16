Emin Huseynov: Reconstruction of liberated territories relies on principles of planning and inclusive management

Khankendi, October 16, AZERTAC

The restoration and reconstruction efforts carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan relies on the principles of evidence-based planning and inclusive management. The main purpose of this model is to ensure regional equality, build a sustainable economic model and restore social life, said Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavend districts, as he addressed the Third National Urban Forum held in Khankendi.

The Special Representative emphasized that the large-scale reconstruction process is being carried out in an area of 2.7 thousand square kilometers covering Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavend districts. The reconstruction process in these areas is being carried in phases, with the focus on the restoration of infrastructure, the construction of social facilities, ensuring economic revival, increasing employment, and strengthening urban-rural linkages.

Huseynov underlined that roads, electricity and water supply, communication networks, and other crucial infrastructure are being reconstructed in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend regions, adding that important steps are being taken to restore economic relations between cities and villages and increase trade turnover.

“Our goal is not only to restore infrastructure, but also to ensure just and inclusive development in all walks of life. All local decisions and projects are in complete alignment with the state's strategic vision, which ensures the success of the Great Return,” Huseynov added.