Energy Minister: Trade between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan rises more than fourfold in first half of year

Baku, October 14, AZERTAC

“Last year, the mutual trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan increased by 50 percent, reaching $470 million. In the first half of this year, trade turnover continued to grow, reaching $501 million, which is 4.2 times higher than the same period last year,” said Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov during his speech at the 21st meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

The minister emphasized that, thanks to the political will and wise leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, cooperation between the two countries is progressing in all areas.

“I would like to highlight the importance of the ‘Declaration on Strengthening Strategic Relations and Deepening Mutual Allied Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan,’ signed by the heads of state, as well as the Comprehensive Program for the Development of Cooperation for 2022–2026. This program serves as a roadmap for enhancing collaboration in trade, investment, energy, transport, information and communication technologies, agriculture, and humanitarian cooperation,” the minister added.