England crowned Women's Rugby World Cup champions after emphatic win over Canada
Baku, September 28, AZERTAC
England have been crowned Women's Rugby World Cup champions for the third time after crushing Canada 33-13, according to Sky News.
Two tries by Alex Matthews, plus one each from Ellie Kildunne, Amy Cokayne and Abbie Ward sealed it for the Red Roses.
England, ranked as the world number one going into the match, were ahead by 13 points by the end of the first half - as they played in front of a record-breaking home crowd of 81,885 at the Allianz Stadium in Twickenham, west London.
Canada mounted a spirited effort in the second half, but a decent spell of pressure was cut off when Matthews scored her second try of the afternoon.
A conversion took the Red Roses to 33 points, giving them a comfortable 20 point lead over the Maple Leafs.
The win marks the first time England have won the Women's Rugby World Cup in 11 years, after losing finals in 2017 and 2022.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
AzerGold Chairman meets with Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan
- 27.09.2025 [21:27]
AZERTAC staff visits Victory Park in Baku
- 27.09.2025 [19:42]
Turkish President: Karabakh is forever Azerbaijan!
- 27.09.2025 [15:21]
Azerbaijan national football team starts 3rd CIS Games with a win
- 27.09.2025 [14:38]
Azeri Light crude settles at $73.76 per barrel
- 27.09.2025 [12:38]
Azerbaijan secures first medals at 3rd CIS Games
- 27.09.2025 [11:33]
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry releases statement on Remembrance Day
- 27.09.2025 [10:52]
President Ilham Aliyev made post on 27 September - Remembrance Day
- 27.09.2025 [00:32]
Baku-hosted 3rd International Statistical Forum wraps up
- 26.09.2025 [20:47]
Azerbaijani martyrs of Patriotic War commemorated in Paris
- 26.09.2025 [20:44]
Remembrance Day of Azerbaijan commemorated in Pakistani capital Islamabad
- 26.09.2025 [20:12]
September 27 - Remembrance Day of Azerbaijan commemorated in Hungary
- 26.09.2025 [20:05]
“AzerGold” CJSC organizes visit of martyrs’ families to city of Shusha
- 26.09.2025 [19:23]
ANAMA delegation attends international conference on mine action
- 26.09.2025 [19:18]
Pakistani Prime Minister thanks Azerbaijan at UN General Assembly
- 26.09.2025 [19:11]
Britain to introduce compulsory digital ID for workers
- 26.09.2025 [16:36]
Azerbaijan, Türkiye share experiences in health insurance
- 26.09.2025 [16:32]
Indonesia faces water resource crisis
- 26.09.2025 [16:18]
Hanoi to host World Culture Festival for first time
- 26.09.2025 [16:02]
Kyrgyz and Colombian ambassadors visit “ASAN Khidmet” in Baku
- 26.09.2025 [15:28]
UAE organises medical camp for treatment of children in Comoros
- 26.09.2025 [15:27]
® A new bonus phase for salary and pension cards started
- 26.09.2025 [14:47]
SpaceX launches 28 Starlink broadband satellites to orbit from Florida
- 26.09.2025 [14:46]
Baku hosts Second International Conference on Balkan Studies
- 26.09.2025 [14:20]
EANA elects new President
- 26.09.2025 [14:04]
Azerbaijan’s logistics capabilities discussed in Romania
- 26.09.2025 [13:46]
AzerGold CJSC restores rural roads and improve infrastructure
- 26.09.2025 [13:13]
Azerbaijan announces flag bearers for opening ceremony of 3rd CIS Games
- 26.09.2025 [12:58]
Fossil fuel burning poses threat to health of 1.6bn people, data shows
- 26.09.2025 [12:14]
Chinese Ambassador: Partnership with Azerbaijan paves way for bright future
- 26.09.2025 [12:01]
Azerbaijani oil price continues upward trend in global markets
- 26.09.2025 [11:13]
Cardiovascular diseases caused 1 in 3 global deaths in 2023
- 26.09.2025 [11:09]
Oil prices rise in global markets
- 26.09.2025 [11:07]
President of Serbia: President Ilham Aliyev is a true friend
- 26.09.2025 [11:06]
Scientists discover 85 'active' lakes buried beneath Antarctica's ice
- 26.09.2025 [10:22]
To His Excellency Mr. Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan
- 26.09.2025 [10:10]
AZERTAC participates in EANA conference in Athens
- 25.09.2025 [23:00]
Release from the Press Service of the President
- 25.09.2025 [22:28]
Interparliamentary cooperation discussed with UK delegation at Milli Majlis
- 25.09.2025 [22:13]
President: Let us together build a world where justice is not selective
- 25.09.2025 [21:23]
President: We won, both in war and in peace
- 25.09.2025 [21:21]