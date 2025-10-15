England first to qualify for 2026 World Cup after Harry Kane double, Portugal held by Hungary

Baku, October 15, AZERTAC

A Harry Kane double helped England seal Group K's top spot in Riga, but a late Dominik Szoboszlai leveller prevented Portugal from following suit in Group F, according to the official website of UEFA.

Tuesday's results are as follows:

Group E: Türkiye 4-1 Georgia, Spain 4-0 Bulgaria

Group F: Republic of Ireland 1-0 Armenia, Portugal 2-2 Hungary

Group I: Estonia 1-1 Moldova, Italy 3-0 Israel

Group K: Andorra 1-3 Serbia, Latvia 0-5 England

Harry Kane netted twice as England stayed perfect and sealed qualification with two matches to spare in Riga. After Anthony Gordon found the far corner of the net with a low drive in the 26th minute, Kane struck from outside the box 18 minutes later and added a penalty during first-half stoppage time for his 76th international goal.

Vladislavs Gutkovskis was denied by Ezri Konsa's last-ditch tackle after breaking clear for Latvia and the visitors scored again when Maksims Toņiševs turned in Djed Spence's cross 13 minutes after the restart before substitute Eberechi Eze fired in with four minutes remaining.

A pair of Mikel Merino headers helped extend Spain’s perfect record in Group E. The pattern of the match was quickly set in Valladolid, Bulgaria maintaining a strict defensive set-up which Spain tried to unpick with clever passing and movement. Unpick they did, but the hosts had to wait 35 minutes for their opener after close calls for Pedri – who chipped onto the crossbar and volleyed narrowly wide – and Samu, who was twice denied by Bulgaria’s Svetoslav Vutsov.

Merino then planted in the first of his two headers, finding the bottom-right corner from Robin Le Normand's headed set-up, and showed similar precision in the second half when leaping to meet Alejandro Grimaldo’s cross from the left. Bulgaria were not without their chances, Kiril Despodov shooting narrowly wide after each goal, but La Roja extended their lead as Aleix García’s low cross was inadvertently turned in, and Mikel Oyarzabal struck a confident penalty.