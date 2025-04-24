Erdoğan boasts of Türkiye's ability to host any major sporting event

Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

Türkiye is gearing up to take center stage in global sports, and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is confident in the country’s ability to host any major international event, including the Olympics, the Daily Sabah reported.

Speaking at the opening of UEFA's new Istanbul office on Thursday, Erdoğan highlighted Türkiye's remarkable sports infrastructure and rapid growth over the past 23 years, driven by substantial investments.

"We have raised Türkiye's capacity to a level where we can host every international sporting event, including the Olympics," Erdoğan said. "Our national teams shine in UEFA's tournaments every year, and we've captured the hearts of football fans."

Türkiye's sports infrastructure has undergone a remarkable transformation.

Erdoğan revealed that the number of sports facilities has skyrocketed from 1,575 to 4,470, with new high-capacity stadiums replacing outdated ones.

"We have built and upgraded facilities, with 38 already in operation and four more under construction," he added. In addition, Türkiye’s transport infrastructure has been bolstered with the number of airports growing from 26 to 58.

Erdoğan's speech also touched on the nation's unity in the wake of recent challenges.

Referring to the devastating earthquake in Istanbul, he emphasized that this is not the time for politics but for solidarity. "We do not want to turn tragic events like the earthquake into political talking points," he said. "It would be a disrespect to our nation."

Istanbul has been the stage for numerous major UEFA events, including the 2005 UEFA Champions League final, the 2009 UEFA Cup final, the 2019 UEFA Super Cup final, and the 2023 UEFA Champions League final.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin expressed his excitement about Türkiye's role in the upcoming 2032 UEFA European Championship, which will be co-hosted by Türkiye and Italy.

"We are opening this office to strengthen our relationship with Türkiye and to ensure we deliver the best European Championship ever," Ceferin stated at a gala dinner in Istanbul.

He added that UEFA's decision to establish a permanent presence in Istanbul underscores Türkiye's pivotal role in European football.

"Istanbul is a city that blends history and modernity," said Ceferin, praising the city’s unique position as a bridge between two continents. "Every time I visit, it feels like home."

The UEFA office, which is the third such representation after Brussels and London, will serve as a key hub for the organization’s operations in the region.

Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President Ibrahim Hacıosmanoğlu highlighted the importance of this office for strengthening ties between UEFA and Türkiye.

"This office will further solidify Istanbul's role as a global football center," he said, noting that Türkiye’s football infrastructure has reached world-class standards.

Hacıosmanoğlu also extended thanks to President Erdoğan, whose support for sports has been instrumental in transforming the country’s sports landscape.

"With President Erdoğan’s encouragement, Türkiye now boasts state-of-the-art stadiums and a robust infrastructure capable of hosting any international competition," he added.

Looking ahead, the TFF's vice president, Mecnun Otyakmaz, expressed optimism about Türkiye’s football future, including upcoming UEFA events.

"With the UEFA office now in Istanbul, we expect Türkiye to host more major events, including the 2026 Europa League Final and the 2027 Conference League Final," Otyakmaz said.

He also discussed Türkiye's ambition to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, emphasizing the importance of teamwork and leadership.