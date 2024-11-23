Erling Haaland could spend a day in prison the next time he enters Switzerland

Baku, November 23, AZERTAC

In one of the most bizarre stories of the week, the Man City superstar is making headlines in Switzerland. According to Football Transfers, Haaland stands accused of having not paid a €65 fine and now potentially faces a day in prison.

Haaland was hit with a €65 (60 francs) fine that he has yet to pay for an unknown misdemeanour. Of course, it is merely a 'paltry sum' but should he really refuse to cough up the money, he could spend up to a day in prison the next time he steps foot on Swiss soil.

The outlet half-jokingly notes that it would be a shame if the striker were a day late for the Christmas party at his father's home. Alf-Inge Haaland has been living in Andermatt near the Italian border since 2023.

€65 is a drop in the ocean as far as Haaland's earnings are concerned, with Man City working hard behind the scenes to tie the Norwegian down to a new contract.

It was recently reported that the 24-year-old could pocket as much as €120 million from an extension in a bid to get him to postpone his dream of playing in Spain for a few more years.

Haaland is known to be attracted to LaLiga, as he spent a lot of time with his family in Spain as a child, and both Barcelona and Real Madrid view him as a 'dream target' for the future. For now, however, Man City are confident of reaching an agreement with the sharpshooter.

The Cityzens are aware that they won't be able to get rid of his release clauses, which decrease year upon year, but they know that they can drag out his inevitable exit for longer.