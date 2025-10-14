Ersin Tatar meets with heads of interparliamentary friendship groups of TRNC, Azerbaijan and Türkiye

Ankara, October 14, AZERTAC

On October 14, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar met with the heads of interparliamentary friendship groups of the TRNC, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye.

The meeting, held at the Presidential Complex in Lefkoşa, was attended by Javanshir Feyziyev, head of the working group of the Milli Majlis on interparliamentary relations with the TRNC; Ahliman Amiraslanov, head of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Interparliamentary Friendship Group; and several MPs of the Milli Majlis.

Addressing the participants, Ersin Tatar highly valued the outcomes of the recent Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in Gabala, and expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for inviting him to the Summit.

He noted that since the first day of his presidency, he has endeavored to establish and maintain close dialogue with the Turkic countries.

Ersin Tatar also praised Türkiye’s active policy of supporting the TRNC’s just position on all international platforms.

In turn, Ahliman Amiraslanov noted the comprehensive development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and the TRNC, expressing hope that the presidential election in the TRNC, scheduled for October 19, would be held successfully.

The head of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Interparliamentary Friendship Group emphasized the importance of developing interparliamentary dialogue between Northern Cyprus and other countries.

Ramin Abdullayev

Special correspondent