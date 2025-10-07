Ersin Tatar: Summit coinciding with 5th anniversary of Karabakh Victory is a source of pride

Gabala, October 7, AZERTAC

“I extend my sincere gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for hosting such a distinguished event in Gabala, the historic land of Azerbaijan. We share the same history, the same epics, and the same cultural heritage. These common roots are the strongest moral values that unite us,” said Ersin Tatar, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), during the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States.

He emphasized that it is especially meaningful that the Summit coincides with the 5th anniversary of the Victory in Karabakh.

“This Victory represents the restoration of justice, the unity of the people, and their leader. It has shown the entire Turkic world that when we stand together, we can overcome any challenge. This Victory also symbolizes the unshakable solidarity and brotherhood of the Turkic world. The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus will always stand by Azerbaijan. We believe that cooperation rooted in our shared history and moral ties will evolve into a strategic partnership and a common future. I am confident that our unity and mutual trust will continue to guarantee peace, stability, and prosperity in the region,” President Tatar concluded.