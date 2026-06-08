EU imposes sanctions on spokesman for Iran's IRGC naval arm, regional command

Baku, June 8, AZERTAC

The EU on Monday imposed sanctions on the spokesman for the naval arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and a regional command over the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, according to Anadolu Agency.

"The Council approved today restrictive measures against two individuals and one entity under the extended legal framework targeting those involved in Iran’s actions and policies threatening the freedom of navigation in the Middle East," said a Council of the EU statement.

The bloc said it was listing Mohammad Akbarzadeh, spokesperson for the IRGC’s naval wing, and the organization’s Hormozgan Provincial Command.

It also noted that it was listing Hamid Hosseini, a representative of Iran’s Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Products Exporters’ Union.

"Those listed under the sanctions regime are subject to an asset freeze, and it is prohibited to provide them with funds or economic resources, either directly or indirectly," the statement further said.

It added that a travel ban to the EU “applies to all natural persons listed.”