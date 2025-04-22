Eurasian Regional Center of ICYF presents "International Youth Platform for the Protection of Mine Victims' Rights" at UN ECOSOC Youth Forum

Baku, April 22, AZERTAC

Ramin Habibzada, Deputy Director-General of the Eurasian Regional Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC), addressed a side event titled “The Perspective of Non-Aligned Movement Youth: Regional and Global Cooperation in Mine Action” held within the framework of the UN ECOSOC (Economic and Social Council) Youth Forum in New York, USA.

In his remarks, Habibzada emphasized the importance of regional and global cooperation in mine action and highlighted the significant role of youth in these efforts.

During the event, he introduced the “International Youth Platform for the Protection of Mine Victims’ Rights,” launched by ICYF-ERC in 2023. The platform aims to amplify the voices of mine victims—especially young survivors—while supporting youth-led advocacy, rehabilitation initiatives, and fostering international collaboration.

An interactive question-and-answer session followed the presentation, engaging event participants in meaningful dialogue.

The side event brought together young representatives from various countries participating in the ECOSOC Youth Forum, as well as officials from the United Nations and its agencies, the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Organization (NAM YO), ANAMA, and other relevant institutions. It served as a vital platform for enhancing youth participation in mine action and promoting stronger global cooperation.