Euronews broadcasts reportage on Azerbaijan’s Ismayilli district

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

In the latest edition of its “Around Azerbaijan” column, Euronews aired a reportage highlighting how Azerbaijan’s Ismayilli district is reinventing itself, welcoming new residents and artisans without compromising its authentic rural identity.

In the episode, the channel’s reporter Anca Ulea visited Ismayilli to explore the district’s serene lifestyle and timeless traditions.

The reportage, titled “Disconnect in Azerbaijan’s Ismayilli district, where farm-to-table is just standard living,” reads: “Easily reached from Baku, Azerbaijan's Ismayilli district has long been a pastoral getaway for city dwellers seeking a slower pace of life. Today, a rural renaissance is underway as newcomers bring new energy and skills, creating a charming cultural blend.

In Ivanovka village, formerly the last kolkhoz in the Caucasus, visitors can explore local history at the Molokan Cultural Centre and buy honey and cheese from farmers like Andrey Antifeev, whose honey is internationally recognized.

Damir Art Gallery showcases the village's creative revival, welcoming artists from Baku, while guest houses like Ohio Inn & Café host international visitors.

Wine lovers can visit nearby Chabiant Winery, where Italian winemaker Marco Catelani uses his expertise to highlight the country's heritage grape varieties like Madrasa and Bayan Shira.”