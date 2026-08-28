Euronews publishes report on Azerbaijan’s role in developing Middle Corridor

Baku, August 28, AZERTAC

Euronews TV channel has published a report highlighting the growing importance of the Middle Corridor, which links Asia and Europe, and Azerbaijan’s strategic role along the route.

Headlined “The Middle Corridor’s growing role in global trade,” the article reads:

“The Middle Corridor is expanding from a regional route into an intercontinental trade link between Asia and Europe. With Azerbaijan at its centre, growing cargo volumes, digital logistics and expanding port capacity are reshaping the route’s future.

The Middle Corridor is gaining importance as a trade route connecting Asia and Europe through Central Asia, the Caspian Sea and the South Caucasus. Azerbaijan sits at the centre of this multimodal network, linking railways, ports and other transport infrastructure.

Speaking on Business Horizons, Emil Mammadov, Advisor to the Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), said the corridor is becoming ‘more of a trade corridor’ as international demand grows. He also highlighted the role of digital solutions in tracking cargo and improving coordination. At the Port of Baku, cargo handling volumes increased by 40% in 2025, underlining the route’s growing importance.”