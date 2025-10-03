Euronews TV channel highlights Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix held in Baku

Baku, October 3, AZRTAC

The Euronews TV channel prepared a reportage highlighting the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which was held in Baku on September 19-21 this year.

The report mentioned that Baku’s Formula 1 Grand Prix welcomed 13,000 international visitors, with organisers expanding safety measures and spectator capacity for one of the season’s most distinctive circuits.

“The 2025 Formula 1 Grand Prix in Baku drew around 13,000 visitors from Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East.

The city circuit, known for combining some of F1’s fastest straights with its narrowest turns, again delivered unpredictable results.

Organisers introduced upgraded safety barriers that reduced installation time from seven to five weeks, while ensuring rapid removal within 12 hours to restore city traffic. Two new grandstands boosted capacity to over 20,000 seats, reinforcing Baku’s role as a major stop on the global Formula 1 calendar,” the report emphasized.