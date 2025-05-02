European Azerbaijan Center issues statement on biased position of Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights

Baku, May 2, AZERTAC

The Germany-based European Azerbaijan Center has issued a statement protesting the biased remarks made by Michael O’Flaherty, Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe, according to Zaur Aliyev, Chairman of the European Azerbaijan Center and Board Member of the Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany.

The statement reads:

“Our legal position and strong objection to your recent statement on Azerbaijan

Dear Commissioner,

We, the European Azerbaijan Center, hereby express our strong objection to your public statement of April 29, 2025, concerning ongoing legal and judicial proceedings in the Republic of Azerbaijan. We consider your remarks to be legally inappropriate, inconsistent with the mandate of international institutions, and in clear contradiction to the principles of impartiality and non-

interference.

Your statement, which questions the legitimacy of Azerbaijan’s judicial procedures without substantiated legal grounds, casts unjustified doubt on the integrity of the country’s independent judiciary and introduces a politically charged tone into a matter that should be approached strictly within the framework of international law. This approach contradicts core principles such as sovereign equality of states, non-intervention in domestic jurisdiction, and judicial independence, all of which are recognized pillars of international legal order.

Under international law, every sovereign state, including Azerbaijan, has the exclusive right to exercise criminal jurisdiction within its territory, provided that such processes adhere to internationally recognized standards of due process and fair trial. Any international evaluation must rely on verified facts, procedural documentation, and access to the legal case materials. Absent these, public commentary risks becoming politically biased and legally unfounded.

Over the past years, Azerbaijan has implemented substantial judicial reforms aimed at strengthening the rule of law, modernizing the justice system, and aligning legal practices with European standards. These steps should be acknowledged in good faith and supported through constructive dialogue rather than dismissed through unilateral and speculative declarations.

The mandate of the Commissioner for Human Rights requires strict adherence to legal neutrality, institutional responsibility, and evidence-based analysis. Any deviation from these standards undermines the credibility of international human rights mechanisms and diminishes public trust in their objectivity.

We therefore strongly condemn your statement and urge you to adopt a more balanced and legally sound approach when commenting on Azerbaijan’s internal judicial matters. Respect for the sovereignty of member states, as well as for their independent legal institutions, is essential for maintaining the integrity and legitimacy of international human rights frameworks.”

