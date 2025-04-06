European Azerbaijan Center issues statement to international community on International Mine Awareness Day

Baku, April 6, AZERTAC

The Germany-based European Azerbaijan Center has issued a statement on the occasion of April 4 – the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action.

Addressed to the international community, leading international organizations, and global media outlets, the statement reads:

“Today, April 4, marks the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action. This important day was established by UN General Assembly Resolution 60/97 in

2005 and is observed annually worldwide. Its purpose is to raise awareness of the dangers posed by mines and explosive remnants of war in conflict-affected areas and to promote international cooperation in mine clearance and support for victims.

Mines not only endanger human lives but also hinder the socio-economic development of affected regions, prevent the safe return of displaced populations, and obstruct lasting peace. This problem remains particularly pressing in countries recovering from armed conflict.

The Republic of Azerbaijan is one of the countries most severely affected by landmines. Following the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020, large-scale mine contamination was discovered in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation. Currently, more than 12% of these areas remain polluted with landmines and unexploded ordnance—an estimated 1.5 million mines.

As a result, hundreds of people—mostly civilians—have been killed or seriously injured. Mines not only pose a direct threat to life and safety, but they also severely hamper

agriculture, infrastructure development, and regional reconstruction efforts.

The Government of Azerbaijan has mobilized all available resources to address this challenge, including strengthening ANAMA (Mine Action Agency of Azerbaijan), which coordinates mine clearance operations. However, Armenia's refusal to provide accurate and complete minefield maps significantly obstructs the process and leads to further casualties.

The mine maps that Armenia has provided so far have proven to be only about 25% accurate, making them largely ineffective. This represents a clear violation of international

humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions. Armenia's irresponsible and inhumane conduct is contributing to additional human suffering and delays in post-conflict recovery. We – the European Azerbaijan Center and the German-Azerbaijani Alliance – call on the international community and relevant organizations to:

1. Apply pressure on Armenia to submit full and accurate minefield maps without delay;

2. Provide technical, financial, and humanitarian support for mine clearance operations in Azerbaijan;

3. Strengthen international cooperation in the rehabilitation and reintegration of mine victims;

4. Take legal and political measures against parties that violate international law and humanitarian norms.

We strongly believe that with international solidarity and a fair approach, it is possible to effectively combat the global landmine threat. This is not only Azerbaijan’s problem—it is a threat to humanity. The path to peace begins with safe and mine-free lands.”

