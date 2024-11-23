European Club Association meeting to highlight COP29-launched Football Clubs Alliance for Climate

Baku, November 23, AZERTAC

All European clubs will be offered to join the joint Football Clubs Alliance for Climate launched by the initiative of Qarabağ FK as part of COP29 in Baku, Asif Asgarov, Board Member at Qarabağ FK & European Club Association (ECA) told AZERTAC.

Asif Asgarov noted that the appeal will be announced at the ECA meeting scheduled for the beginning of December and will also apply to representatives of Azerbaijan, members of the organization.

Supported by the COP29 Presidency and UNFCCC, and co-organized by Qarabağ FK and the European Club Association (ECA), the initiative was launched with the participation of 10 prominent football clubs alongside the Azerbaijani club, including Liverpool, Tottenham (both England), Atlético Madrid, Real Betis (both Spain), Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray (both Turkey), Udinese (Italy), Porto (Portugal), Flamengo (Brazil), and Malmö FF (Sweden).