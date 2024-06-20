European Commission – Directorate General for Energy proposes to hold joint events during COP29

Baku, June 20, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov met with European Commissioner for Climate Action Wopke Hoekstra to explore the issues related to energy partnership between Azerbaijan and the EU, as well as cooperation concerning the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), set to be held in Baku this November.

Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra emphasized the EU's strong commitment to the existing strategic partnership in the energy sector with Azerbaijan, expressing gratitude for the productive cooperation. He inquired about Azerbaijan's current activities regarding the energy transition and the country's energy priorities on the COP29 agenda, voicing support for enhanced cooperation with Azerbaijan in this regard.

Highlighting Azerbaijan`s role in Europe's energy supply, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov underscored the importance of green energy corridors.

The minister described COP29 as a platform for contributing to global goals through Azerbaijan's initiatives and integrated energy action program, while also accelerating the green energy transition processes at the national level.

During the meeting, the sides also deliberated proposals of the European Commission Directorate-General for Energy (DG ENER) to hold joint events during the COP. They also exchanged views on fostering close cooperation with Azerbaijan in advancing the UAE Consensus and addressing climate change.