European gas prices end week higher as Middle East tensions fuel supply concerns

Baku, September 4, AZERTAC

European natural gas prices ended the week higher as renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and uncertainty over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz raised concerns over supply, Anadolu Agency reported.

The front-month October contract at the Dutch TTF gas hub, Europe's benchmark gas market, settled at 66.98 euros per megawatt-hour last Friday.

Prices rose 6.12% from last Friday's close to €71.08 per MWh as of 3.44 p.m. (12.44 GMT) on Friday, putting them on track for a weekly gain of more than 6%.

Gas prices climbed above €69 on Monday, reaching their highest level since January 2023.

Renewed tensions in the Middle East this week have heightened concerns over energy security and extended the rally in European gas markets to a fourth consecutive week.

Claims that US President Donald Trump was considering an end to the "Iran war" helped limit the rise in prices, but tensions around the Strait of Hormuz remained elevated.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was also reported to have extended the deployment of US troops in the region in response to the conflict with Iran.

Meanwhile, CNN, citing US officials, reported that U.S. forces had helped ensure that oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz continued at levels close to those seen before the conflict.

The officials said Iranian forces had demonstrated an ability to rapidly rebuild their military capabilities, requiring sustained offensive pressure, and added that further attacks were expected near the Strait of Hormuz in the coming days.

Continued uncertainty over shipping in the region has raised concerns over LNG supplies from Gulf producers to Europe and slowed the pace of replenishment of European gas inventories.

Disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz are also increasing competition for LNG supplies globally.

South Asian buyers seeking spot cargoes to replace long-term LNG supplies from Qatar that cannot leave the Persian Gulf are adding to demand in Asia.

Utilities in South Korea, India, Taiwan and Bangladesh are seeking spot LNG cargoes for delivery in October and November, according to international media outlets.

The additional Asian demand could intensify competition between European and Asian buyers for limited LNG supplies, putting further upward pressure on European gas prices.

European gas inventories remain well below levels seen in previous years ahead of the winter heating season, raising concerns over tighter supply and prices during colder months.

Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data showed EU gas storage facilities were 65.85% full.

The storage level compares with 78.5% on Sept. 4 last year, 92.5% in 2024, and 93% in 2023, according to GIE data.

Analysts said the risk of further disruptions to LNG supplies, stronger competition between European and Asian buyers, and relatively low storage levels could leave European gas prices vulnerable to sharper gains in the coming period.