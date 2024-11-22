Event at COP29 highlights transformation of Azerbaijani cultural heritage in Yerevan

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

An event discussing the transformation of Azerbaijani cultural heritage in Yerevan during the 19th and 20th centuries was held at the Green Zone pavilion as part of COP29.

The keynote speaker, renowned researcher and TV host Fuad Akhundov, provided historical insights into the Irevan Khanate, its strategic significance, and the cultural transformation it underwent. He emphasized that the Irevan Khanate was the only khanate to be occupied by the Russian Empire in 1827 after three attempts, due to the significant superiority of Russian artillery forces.

Akhundov explained that after the occupation, the Russian Empire deliberately carried out the mass relocation of Armenian populations to the area, aiming to alter the demographic balance and ensure Armenian dominance in the region.

The presentation also highlighted how the architecture, cultural monuments, and toponyms of Yerevan were systematically changed, further proving the alteration of Azerbaijani heritage.

This event played a crucial role in raising awareness about the historical significance of the Irevan Khanate in Azerbaijani culture and its transformation over time.