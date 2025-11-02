The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SOCIETY

Event marking Azerbaijan’s Victory Day held in Stockholm 

Stockholm, November 2, Nargiz Jafarli, AZERTAC

An event celebrating Azerbaijan’s Victory Day was held today in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden.

Organized by the Sweden-Azerbaijan Union (SAF) with the support of the Fund for Support to Azerbaijani Diaspora, the event brought together staff from diplomatic missions, as well as representatives of the Azerbaijani and Turkish communities.

The event began with the performance of the national anthems of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Sweden, followed by a minute of silence to honor the memory of the martyrs.

Chairwoman of the Sweden-Azerbaijan Union Sevda Dadashova noted that Azerbaijani lands, which had been under occupation for many years, were liberated five years ago thanks to the leadership of Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the blood of the martyrs, the courage of the ghazis, the prayers of the mothers, and the unwavering will of the Azerbaijani people.

“In today’s world, where wars, divisions, and oppression continue, we, as a victorious nation, stand for peace, justice, and humanity. Every house built in Garabagh, every school, and every tree planted is a symbol of new life,” Sevda Dadashova emphasized.

Ayda Amir Hashimi, Representative of the Coordination Council of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora for Stockholm, stated in her speech that Victory Day celebrates not only a nation’s triumph but also its faith in peace, love, and the right to life.

“November 8 is a day of hope and rebirth for the Azerbaijani people. President Ilham Aliyev’s prudent and visionary policy has guaranteed stability and dialogue in the region. We now look to the future — a future of coexistence, development, and mutual respect,” she said.

Asgar Naghiyev, First Secretary of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Sweden, emphasized that Victory Day symbolizes the strength, unity, and triumphant struggle for justice of the Azerbaijani people.

“Today, we proudly wave the flag of free and strong Azerbaijan thanks to the heroism of our martyrs,” he added.

Following the speeches, the event continued with a musical program. The concert featured performances by pianists Aynur Malikova and Vusala Baghirova, tar player Farid Khankishiyev, and Swedish opera singer Jacques Radinson, who performed masterpieces of Azerbaijani music. The program included Adil Babirov’s “Scherzo”, Niyazi’s “Arzu”, Vasif Adigozelov’s “Garanfil”, and Muslim Magomayev’s “Azerbaijan.”

The dances “Uzundere” and “Mountains of Shusha” performed by pupils of the “Garabagh” school added a special color to the event.

