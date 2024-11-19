Event on development of climate-resilient agriculture sector held as part of COP29

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

An event on “Innovative approaches for climate-resilient agricultural sector and the role of cooperation” was held as part of COP29.

Addressing the event, Rashad Fattahov, head of AKIA's State Support Department, highlighted the mechanisms and impact of the public support. He briefed the new amendments adopted by the Agricultural Subsidy Council. Rashad Fattahov spoke about the public support and the opportunities created by the recent changes for farmers.

The event, organized by the Agency for Agricultural Credit and Development (AACD) under the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, brought together officials, farmers, banks, the representatives of the private sector and international organizations.

The panel session concluded with an exchange of views and a Q&A session.